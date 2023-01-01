New Year 2023: Coffee Preferences According To Your Zodiac Sign Astrology oi-Pundreeka Valli

Scanning the varieties of speciality beans, craft blends, and brewing techniques, picking on one of them and preparing a perfect cup of coffee is a mammoth task for all. So, letting the zodiac decide which brand of coffee we should brew for ourselves, would be an apt thing to do,

Working on the flavour to the ratio of caffeine often requires years of experimentation. Astrology helps by finding out the personality traits, and lifestyles and finally will zero in on the apt type of coffee that suits us. While energetic go-getters enjoy black coffee the social butterflies may opt for the latest trend in coffee.

Aries: Aries: 21 March - 19 April

Zodiac Coffee: Macchiato

The bold and competitive Aries are always up for a challenge. They are a match to the strong intense macchiato. This offers a heavy dose of caffeine which will keep the Aries energised throughout the day while the flavour of milk added to it will mask the bitterness that is already there.

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May

Zodiac Coffee: Cappuccino

Creative, strong, and art buffs, Taurus enjoys a drink that comforts their senses and attractive to look at. These are rich and flavourful, with equally strong measure of caffeine with steamed milk and milk foam. This sign usually loves to try different flavours such as caramel, peppermint and raspberry.

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June

Zodiac Coffee: Flavoured Cold Coffee

They are the socialites that are a part and parcel of pop culture. A cold brew uses brews ground coffee for about 12-24 hours. It's sweet and low in acidity. Cold brews also come in a flavour such as pumpkin spice, peppermint mocha, yuzu.

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July

Zodiac Coffee: Latte

Cancers are creatures of comfort who enjoy the creamy, milky Latte that are sweet and flavoursome. The drink comes with a single shot of espresso mixed with a larger measure of steamed milk, topped with milk foam. Cancers, enjoy their lattes in flavours like vanilla and caramel, which are very appealing.

Leo: 23 July - 22 August

Zodiac Coffee: Affogato

Their ideal drink needs to be bold enough to make a statement. Affogatos, are off-beat and consist of a shot (or two) of espresso poured over a scoop of vanilla gelato. The flavours of this coffee taste both bold and sweet. Some call them beverage but some others say it is a dessert.

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September

Zodiac Coffee: Cortado

The perfectionist, Virgos require Cortados with the perfect balance of espresso and steamed milk that's not frothy. This Spanish drink comes with instructions how to prepare it. Virgos love the methodical process of making this coffee type that helps them focus on the task at hand.

Libra: 23 September - 22 October

Zodiac Coffee: Café Au Lait

Libras prefers the coffee to be flavourful as well as a crowd favourite. Cafe Au Lait is a French drink that is a mix of equal parts steamed milk and strong drip-brewed or French-pressed hot coffee the result of which will be delicious and mellow. This smooth beverage is as popular as the Librans ina crowd.

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November

Zodiac Coffee: Espresso

Espresso, a concentrated bold form of coffee, if properly prepared would have rich caramel content. This drink is highly caffeinated with an intense flavour. Only scorpio can flaunt this cup on his table which requires some gusto and zest to handle it.

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December

Zodiac Coffee: Irish Coffee

The Irish coffee is freshly brewed coffee that has hints of freshly-brewed black coffee, Irish whiskey, brown sugar, and fresh cream. Energy boosting drink has a cultural background that will floor a Sagittarius. The sugar, when mixed with alcohol and coffee, will keep them awake and alert tiil the wee hours of the morning.

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January

Zodiac Coffee: Long Black

This ambitious, dedicated earthy sign with a busy schedule would need something to keep alert.Long black, is made by pouring a double shot of espresso or ristretto over hot water, and it is meant to be sipped leisurely through the day, without a hint of milk. .

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February

Zodiac Coffee: Yuenyeung

Aquarius does not conform to any rules or restrictions. Cofftea or Yuenyeung complements their spirit and originality perfectly. This drink from Hong Kong, includes brewed black coffee, Hong-Kong style milk tea with condensed milk, and sugar. The drink is strong and sweet flavours at the same time.

Pisces: 19 February - 20 March

Zodiac Coffee: Mocha

The bold dessert-in-a-cup drink called Mocha is the one that was created for Pisces. A delicious blend of coffee, milk, and chocolate, mocha has a rich taste. Known as the grown-up version of hot chocolate, Pisces will find it a perfect mix of practicality and indulgence.



