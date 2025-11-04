Kartik Purnima 2025: How Many Diyas To Light In Your Home? Can You Donate Earthen Lamps?

What Is Cartoonist Scott Adams Suffering From? Know How This Cancer Spreads In The Body

6 Vastu Red Flags Every Homeowner Should Notice Before It's Too Late To Fix

Gold Rates In India Crash Sharply Ahead Of Guru Nanak Jayanti; Know 24K, 22K, 18K Gold Prices On Nov-4; Silver Drops Too

All The Powerful Energy Portals Opening In November 2025: What Each Celestial Event Means For You Astrology oi-Riny John

November is the kind of month that makes you take a moment to look at what's changing, and figure out what you actually want to carry forward. And in 2025 astrologically, there's a lot happening: two major retrogrades, a steady Taurus Full Moon, a transformative Scorpio New Moon, and Saturn finally moving direct. Some people call these shifts energy portals - times when things align in a way that helps you reset. Whether you believe in that or not, it's a good way to describe the way this month feels: open, reflective, and quietly powerful. Here's what November 2025 brings and how you can move with it instead of against it.

November 5: Full Moon In Taurus

The Full Moon in Taurus, also known as the Beaver Moon, brings a sense of calm and steadiness. It's the perfect time to take a break and analyse your daily routine, how you spend your time, how you rest, and what makes you feel secure. Taurus energy is practical and grounded, making this a good moment to choose what adds stability instead of chasing what's exciting.

Tip: Step outside, touch the earth, or do something that reminds you of what's real.

November 9: Mercury Retrograde Begins In Sagittarius

Mercury retrograde in Sagittarius is less about chaos and more about clarity. This one asks you to check your assumptions before you speak or plan. Sagittarius energy loves to look at the bigger picture, but retrogrades often bring the fine print back into focus.

Tip: If old conversations, ideas, or people reappear, don't rush to react. See what they're showing you instead.

November 11: Jupiter Retrograde In Cancer

Jupiter begins its retrograde in Cancer, turning the spotlight toward your inner world. It's less about chasing growth and more about understanding what kind of growth feels fulfilling. Family matters, emotional security, and self-nurturing take priority now.

Tip: If you've been stretching yourself too thin, Jupiter's slowdown reminds you that expansion can also mean learning to rest.

November 18: Mercury Re-Enters Scorpio;

Mercury moves back into Scorpio while still retrograde, bringing depth to your thoughts and conversations. You might find yourself reading between the lines, uncovering things you missed, or finally saying what's been sitting at the back of your mind. This transit rewards honesty especially with yourself.

November 20: New Moon In Scorpio:

The New Moon in Scorpio closes one emotional chapter and opens another. It's a natural moment for release, letting go of habits or fears that no longer have a place in your life. Scorpio energy helps you start again with a cleaner slate. By the time the Sun enters Sagittarius a day later, you'll likely feel lighter and more open to what's ahead.

November 27: Saturn Stations Direct In Pisces

After months of slow progress, Saturn finally stations direct in Pisces. It's like the fog lifts and you can see your next steps clearly. Projects that felt stuck start to move, and lessons from the past few months begin to make sense.

Tip: Pisces softens Saturn's seriousness, so discipline now feels more intuitive than forced.

Late November: Mercury Direct + Venus In Sagittarius

Mercury goes direct on November 29, ending the communication delays of the retrograde. Around the same time, Venus enters Sagittarius, lightening the energy across relationships and creativity. After a month of introspection, this energy feels like fresh air proving that clarity often follows reflection.

November 2025 is all about small but meaningful realisations that help you align your energy with where you're headed next. These "portals" aren't doors to somewhere magical, they're moments that help you look at life more honestly. And sometimes, that's where real change begins.

Disclaimer: The information in this article is based on astrological and spiritual interpretations for general awareness. It is not intended as scientific advice or a prediction of events. Readers are encouraged to use their own discretion and personal judgment when interpreting or applying the content.