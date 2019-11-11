Xpressions 2019: Know What Happened On Day 3 Art Culture oi-Prerna Aditi

Xpressions, the biggest cultural-management festival of Eastern India, came to a delightful end on the 10th of November, 2019 as every soul in the vicinity of this magnanimous extravaganza reveled in its glory.

The last yet most-awaited day of the fest had a plethora of events on its platter, such as Jack Of All Trades ( A National Level Case Study & Simulation Game Competition), Inquizzitive (The Flagship Quizzing Competition), Ad-Valorem (A Business Ideation Competition), MPower (A Marketing Based Business Event), Paint@XIMB ( National Level Painting Competition), Thirkan ( Group And Solo Dance Competition) and The Final Cut (A Short Film Making Competition).

MPower was won by 'Vikings' (Yogesh Kumar, Vivek Mishra, Sourav Saha) of XIMB and the runners up were team 'P10' (Rachit Saxena, Chiranjiv Bal, Gagandeep Singh Bisht) of MICA. Ad-Valorem was won by team 'Diva Drive' (Shilpa Shrivastva, Sheeba Roberts) of XIMB while team 'Invincibles' (Vaishali Chandani, Sumit Kumar Choudhary, Nishtha Kathuria) from IIM-Visakhapatnam finished as runners-up.

Paint@XIMB saw a clean sweep by ITER, Bhubaneswar in the senior category with Dibyabeena Hota as the winner and Vaishnavi Thakur as runners-up. DAV Chandrasekharpur did an encore of sorts in the junior category as Himansu Sekhar Sahoo pipped Aarya Panigrahi by the closest of margins.

The Final Cut was a veil remover of the social issues still prevalent in India as it showcased a range of ideas via innovative submissions on the theme 'Sangharsh'. Team 'Up To You' from ITER, Bhubaneswar won the first prize while team 'Loyalites' from Chennai went home with the critics choice award.

Inquizzitive, the annual quizzing event of Xpressions was won by team 'Tall Dark Handsome' (Sampad Pattanaik, Omkar Amrutanshu Siddhant Kamal Nayak) who edged team 'No Name' (Saransh Mohapatra, Prateek Mishra, Ritwik Tripathy) in a nail-biting finish.

Jack of All Trades saw 'Master of None'(Akshay Singh, Akshay Grover, Ashutosh Acharya) showcasing a fine display of tactical maneuvers to outwit the 'Trade Tempests'(Angad Sarangi, Swopna Sarit Nayak, Ayush Patnaik) in an all-XIMB showdown for the top prize.

In Thirkan, the crowd tapped their feet alongside the 'Vigoureux Crew' from Ravenshaw University, Cuttack who won the group dance event after a tough competition from team 'Danza' of ITER, Bhubaneswar. Devjyoti Goswami, of Sophitorium College of Engineering, Bhubaneswar captivated the hearts and minds of the judges and 'janta' to waltz away as the winner of the solo event.

The magical Mika Singh gave the spectators an evening they will cherish for years to come. He made the crowd reach its crescendo through a combination of old hits from the oeuvre along with his latest compositions, which were deliriously lapped up by the enthusiastic audience. The performance turned out to be a fitting coda to this season of Xpressions-2019.

ABOUT XUB

Xavier University, Bhubaneswar (XUB) was established in accordance with the Xavier University Act 2013 and was inaugurated on the 7th of July 2014. The University is India's first digital University and an institution of higher learning for imparting professional and technical education. It is a self-financing institution of higher learning for imparting professional and technical education. XUB offers its Masters in Business Management through its flagship school, XIMB. It also offers a Masters in Human Resource Management through Xavier School of Human Resource Management, Rural Management through Xavier School of Rural Management, Sustainability Management through Xavier School of Sustainability and graduates program in commerce through Xavier School of Commerce. Apart from these, it has proposed to set up other schools of higher learning in various areas like Public Policy, Sustainability, Media & Communications, Finance, Education and Centers of Research in Public Policy & others.

ABOUT XIMB

XIMB, a 32 years old business school of global repute is the Flagship School of Xavier University. Inspired by the Jesuit spirit of 'Magis', or excellence, XIMB strives to be a premier institute globally recognized for management education, training, research, and consulting that help build a just and humane society. The Institute today has become widely recognized for its excellence in imparting management education. It is counted among the leading management institutions in the country.

