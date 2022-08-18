World Photography Day 2022: Here Are 13 Photography Tips For Smartphone Users Art Culture oi-Pundreeka Valli

Over the years, digital cameras have lost their gleam and glamour, for photography buffs with a considerable knack for the art. Smartphones, have slowly replaced the traditional camera, in market-dominating position, due to a combination of customer perceived benefits, that marks it way above those of the digital camera.

Even professional photographers reach for their smartphones for a quick snapshot or a regular image. The fact remains that it is equally possible to capture scintillating images using your smartphone as well. The mode of operation is simple, just pull out the phone and push a button.

Of all the normally captured images, only some turn out to be exquisite fits to be treasured in that exclusive album inside the gallery, where you have pinned your memories for posterity. To preserve more photos in the exclusive category, you need to make sure your photos are genuinely mind-blowing. Camera settings, lighting, Scene modes and composition, are the most important ingredients that beautify your creation. When you have quite a handful of brilliant photos to gloat over, you can slowly back them up in some space inside the cellphone. Smartphone photography can be easy, provided you are aware of its nitty gritty, and know-how.

Here are some tips that last you a lifetime, in terms of relevance and validity, that prove the technological capabilities of your little phone camera. Anyway, World Photography Day is around the corner, on Friday, 19 August 2022. Read on to know more about this day.

1. Clean Your Lens

This may sound like a layman parlance and uncomfortably basic, but a quick cleanup should show up surprisingly fresh and clear images, post the click. Smudges and dirt can considerably dip the viewing pleasure. Give your phone a quick wipe before planning a photoshoot, for sharper and satisfying image quality.

2. Tap The Screen For A Good Focus

The camera recognizes what it has to focus on. If you are focusing on a person, in a clear scene, it just lets the focus be on him. This process of autofocusing, works well when the scene is relatively simple, and clear. It is only when you are photographing a bird inside a bush that your smartphone's focus can go haywire giving a blurred effect for the shot. Solution will be to let the cell figure it out on its own, and just simply tap on your subject. You have got a sharp image already.

3. Avoid Flash Altogether

Your smartphone camera has a flash for sure. And therefore, be wary of the usage of the flash feature on it. The day time images taken with a flash, do not come up with a flattering response. Late at night captures also bring up the same effect. Always use the benefits of natural light to the hilt, choose early morning or late evening for that golden silhouette or outline, and reserve your soft evenly lit image preferences for a cloudy day.

4. Manually Set The Brightness

There are, of course, provisions for setting the brightness manually. You can use this feature manipulate the details of the image that you want to see in the final shot. In a fairly advanced smartphone, you can just manually tap on the screen to see if it displays any exposure symbol, then swipe up or down to change the brightness of the exposure. See that the final image preserves the picture to its maximum details. Think more creatively and use the brightness to your advantage.

5. Give It A Creative Touch!

Composition defines as the way the elements are arranged in the frame. If capturing in the finest details seems to be your goal, see that you carefully position the objects of focus. Avoid placing your subject smack dab at the centre of the frame. Symmetry is another fancifully perfect idea to include in your goals. Use a natural frame like a window or an arch, instead of thinking up of something artificial for the outline., Position the key elements a third of the way into the image, which is sure to get a balanced and dynamic feel to your pictures.

6. Follow The Rule Of Odds

Gather and group your subjects in odd numbers like three, seven or nine in a cluster. For example, have a group of people lined up in odd numbers for your photos. This isn't quite a technology secret but it is pure aesthetics. Odd number, due to reasons of their own, look good, in clusters, like a bunch of forks arranged in threes and fives. This is not a rule that has to be mandatorily followed but it just works well along with your aesthetic sense to create heartwarming images.

7. Straighten The Tilt

Tilting the phone while shooting, results in a crooked horizon which causes a major problem for an average photographer. Unless you know how to fix this, you may keep on creating a series of bad images. Fortunately, there are ways to deal with this too. Turn on your camera grid which will then display a set of lines which you can use to balance the horizons in the field. Otherwise, a best option would be to use your editing tricks on them, including some sort of straightening. The only fear is that of losing pixels in the process. So, it pays to get the best shot right on spot.

8. Make The Most Of Leading Lines

Leading lines are lines that allow the viewer to focus on the main subject. Use leading lines to get unbelievably perfect pictures. Technically, a leading line can be anything, from tree branches to road signs and train your eyes a bit more, if you are unable to make sense of the leading lines. Once you find it, adjust your focus to the main subject. For example, you can focus on the chairs to direct the viewers focus on the building.

9. Choose Natural Light

Photographing in the background of natural light, the results would turn out to be so immaculately pure. Dawn and dusk lights have a soft and flattering feel about them. Also consider an overcast light, and even the high contrast light of the scorching sun especially in black and white. At night, you can still use natural light, but clicking using a tripod prevent blurring of image.

10. Try Not To Zoom

Do not zoom unless your phone is equipped with a telephoto lens. Most zoom functions work digitally, by cropping the image to magnify the object before you. It just succeeds in moving pixels and not the object near you. It is better to be in close proximity with the subject for your shot rather than going digital to zoom it in. This lets you compose an environmental type of a shot.

11. Try An Add-On Lens

Midrange and higher-end handsets include a telephoto lens as a complementary feature. But still it pays to add addon lens of good quality. The macro add on renders versatility to your camera, but an telephoto conversion lens is what is needed for the hour.

12. Go For A Gimbal

A Gimbal is nothing but a tripod head that balances the weight of the camera effortlessly so that you can move it in horizontal or vertical direction. Gimbals are your heavy weight champions that are capable of carrying the weight of a considerably heavy camera. They are the ideal accompaniments for your huge telephoto lenses. Basic compact cameras are set at 1080p, but a smartphone has a 4K capable video camera. Flagship models can only go as far as optical image stabilization. Use a powered Gimbal to get really great videos.

13. Set Up A Mic

The most important factor which we usually ignore while shooting a video, is the audio facility which scores over sharp footage, in its importance. The internal mic in your phone is only restricted to making phone calls and not high-quality audio. Read up on some reviews beforehand to make sure the mic is compatible with your phone model and the operating system.