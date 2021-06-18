World Music Day: Celebrate Your Love For Music Wth Virtual Concerts On Paytm Insider Art Culture oi-Lekhaka

World Music Day is around the corner - concert goers, enthusiasts, and fans from all over the world are gearing up to celebrate their love for music. Which is why, Paytm Insider has a groovy line up of online music events for every music lover out there. Virtual concerts, online masterclasses & lots more at-home experiences, that will offer fans more than one way to celebrate World Music Day - from the comfort and safety of their home.

Here are some of the interesting music events that can be enjoyed:

1. India Foundation for The Arts Presents 'Hitting the High Notes' Ft. Rahul Ram - Dwells into the exciting journey of the multifaceted Rahul Ram through songs and engaging conversation with Arundathi Ghosh - June 26

2. Rupam Pakkho - Get a chance to watch 2 shows Ek Paakho & One Fortnight - Available to view until July 10

3. 'Umeed Ki Sur' A Sewa International fundraiser with Jubin Nautiyal - An event that hopes to generate funds for the local Himalayan communities - June 19

4. Good Vibes-Music - The Mental Talkies presents a multi genre musical event - June 27

5. HIV LIVE TV - Watch an all-original heavy metal band of India perform live - Available to view until June 26

6. Times Mic Drop with Shankar Ehsaan Loy - Times Prime and Gaana in association with SteppingOut presents - Mic Drop - A live digital concert with music legends - July 3

7. Ace it with the masters, with Shubha Mudgal - Learn to sing devotional verses by 8 prominent poets of the Nirgun and Sagun traditions, each of which have been composed by the legend Shubha Mudgal - Available through the year.

Paytm Insider has held several noteworthy music concerts and events digitally, it looks like this trend is here to stay. It brings together the best of artistes on a single platform offering a superlative experience to its audience. Leading artists such as Anish Soodh, Benny Dayal, Shaan, When Chai Met Toast, The Lumineers, Prateek Kuhaad, Raja Kumari, B Praak, Divine, Hari & Sukhmani, Raftaar, Ritviz, Shubha Mudgal and many more have performed on the digital medium and entertained viewers.

Shreyas Srinivasan, CEO, Paytm Insider said, 'World Music Day is a special day for music aficionados to celebrate their love for music with a lot of enthusiasm. To honour this day, we are hosting a bunch of interesting music events specially curated for our fans. We have an array of musical events that the audience can pick and be part of for their commemoration of the World Music Day."

World Music Day or the Fête de la Musique, is a festival of music celebrated to honor new and/or seasoned musicians. First launched in France in the 1970s, the event is now held on 21st June in more than 1,000 cities in 120 countries.

Log on to PayTm Insider to choose the musical event you want to enjoy.

About Paytm Insider

Paytm Insider is one of India's leading entertainment platforms to discover and find tickets to exciting live events and digital experiences. The company has welcomed fans to over 85,000 events across the country and sold over 14 million tickets to some of the most exciting and unforgettable experiences.