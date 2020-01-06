The 13th Edition Of World Sacred Spirit Festival Will Be Held From 13 To 16 February Art Culture oi-Lekhaka

The prestigious sites of the Mehrangarh Fort in Jodhpur open their doors to an extraordinary sacred and historical musical journey. For the 13th year in a row, the Mehrangarh Museum Trust will enchant the music aficionados with World Sacred Spirit Festival (WSSF). This festival since its inception has grown in leaps and bounds to become one of the biggest and best known cultural festivals in the World attracting visitors from across the globe.

The setting is the magnificent Mehrangarh Fort which towers over the city of Jodhpur. Known to present the most beautiful of sacred traditions from the Orient, the East and Africa, WSSF will take a step further in enchanting its guests with an impressive line-up of artists in a stunning royal setting.

Speaking on the next edition of WSSF, Patron of the festival, His Highness Maharaja Gaj Singh II of Jodhpur- Marwar, said, "This year we enter the 13th year of our most coveted World Sacred Spirit Music Festival. Music is a divine way to express devotion. The power of sacred music can be felt at this festival as artists from different parts of the world come together and share a common stage.

Music lovers from India around the world join this festival, thereby creating a unique amalgam generating universal understanding, peace & harmony. This year too, we have an amazing line-up of artists that are ready to enchant one and all with their traditional spiritual music."

When & Where: Mehrangarh Fort In Jodhpur, February 13th -16th, 2020

Highlights of the Festival:

Kavita Seth - India

Duo Bud - South Korea

Areej Sufi Ensemble - Sultanate of Oman

Walid Ben Selim - Morocco

Jiang Nan - China

Sheikh Djimbira Sow - Senegal

Mohammed Motamedi - Iran

Farooq Ahmad Ganie - India

Ustad Bahauddin Dagar and Pelva Naik - India

Madan Gopal Singh - India

Kanishk Seth - India

Rajasthan X Peru (Collaboration between Rajasthani Folk musicians and Peruvian artists)

Rakesh Chaurasia - India

About Mehrangarh Museum Trust:

Mehrangarh Museum Trust is India's leading cultural institution and center of excellence, established in 1972 by the 36th Custodian of Marwar- Jodhpur; H. H. Maharaja Gaj Singh II, who brought the fort alive to visitors.

Today Mehrangarh Museum has a unique importance as a repository of the artistic and cultural history of the large areas of Central Rajasthan and Marwar-Jodhpur, ruled by the Rathore Dynasty. Apart from the Museum, the Trust is at the forefront of conservation and restoration, a generous patron of the arts and music and a lively center of academic study. The Mehrangarh Museum Trust's commitment and perseverance towards the conservation and rehabilitation of the Fort set a unique example in the field of Historic rehabilitation. Mehrangarh Museum Trust is a recipient of the UNESCO ASIA-PACIFIC Award in the field of architectural conservation, cultural heritage and adaptive reuse, Award of Distinction by UNESCO in 2005, FassaBortolo Italy in 2011 and Hadrian Award in 2006 by World Monuments Fund. Ahichatragarh Fort, Nagaur managed by the Mehrangarh Museum Trust was recently shortlisted for the famous Aga Khan Award for Architecture.

The trust recently exhibited an incredible exhibition; "Peacock in the Desert: The Royal Arts of Jodhpur" at Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, at Seattle Art Museum, Seattle and it travelled to Royal Ontario Museum, Toronto.

