ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    The 13th Edition Of World Sacred Spirit Festival Will Be Held From 13 To 16 February

    By Lekhaka

    The prestigious sites of the Mehrangarh Fort in Jodhpur open their doors to an extraordinary sacred and historical musical journey. For the 13th year in a row, the Mehrangarh Museum Trust will enchant the music aficionados with World Sacred Spirit Festival (WSSF). This festival since its inception has grown in leaps and bounds to become one of the biggest and best known cultural festivals in the World attracting visitors from across the globe.

    Also read: Xpressions 2019: Business Events Galore At The XIMB B-School Fest! Details Inside

    The setting is the magnificent Mehrangarh Fort which towers over the city of Jodhpur. Known to present the most beautiful of sacred traditions from the Orient, the East and Africa, WSSF will take a step further in enchanting its guests with an impressive line-up of artists in a stunning royal setting.

    Speaking on the next edition of WSSF, Patron of the festival, His Highness Maharaja Gaj Singh II of Jodhpur- Marwar, said, "This year we enter the 13th year of our most coveted World Sacred Spirit Music Festival. Music is a divine way to express devotion. The power of sacred music can be felt at this festival as artists from different parts of the world come together and share a common stage.

    Music lovers from India around the world join this festival, thereby creating a unique amalgam generating universal understanding, peace & harmony. This year too, we have an amazing line-up of artists that are ready to enchant one and all with their traditional spiritual music."

    When & Where: Mehrangarh Fort In Jodhpur, February 13th -16th, 2020

    Highlights of the Festival:

    Kavita Seth - India

    Duo Bud - South Korea

    Areej Sufi Ensemble - Sultanate of Oman

    Walid Ben Selim - Morocco

    Jiang Nan - China

    Sheikh Djimbira Sow - Senegal

    Mohammed Motamedi - Iran

    Farooq Ahmad Ganie - India

    Ustad Bahauddin Dagar and Pelva Naik - India

    Madan Gopal Singh - India

    Kanishk Seth - India

    Rajasthan X Peru (Collaboration between Rajasthani Folk musicians and Peruvian artists)

    Rakesh Chaurasia - India

    About Mehrangarh Museum Trust:

    Mehrangarh Museum Trust is India's leading cultural institution and center of excellence, established in 1972 by the 36th Custodian of Marwar- Jodhpur; H. H. Maharaja Gaj Singh II, who brought the fort alive to visitors.

    Today Mehrangarh Museum has a unique importance as a repository of the artistic and cultural history of the large areas of Central Rajasthan and Marwar-Jodhpur, ruled by the Rathore Dynasty. Apart from the Museum, the Trust is at the forefront of conservation and restoration, a generous patron of the arts and music and a lively center of academic study. The Mehrangarh Museum Trust's commitment and perseverance towards the conservation and rehabilitation of the Fort set a unique example in the field of Historic rehabilitation. Mehrangarh Museum Trust is a recipient of the UNESCO ASIA-PACIFIC Award in the field of architectural conservation, cultural heritage and adaptive reuse, Award of Distinction by UNESCO in 2005, FassaBortolo Italy in 2011 and Hadrian Award in 2006 by World Monuments Fund. Ahichatragarh Fort, Nagaur managed by the Mehrangarh Museum Trust was recently shortlisted for the famous Aga Khan Award for Architecture.

    The trust recently exhibited an incredible exhibition; "Peacock in the Desert: The Royal Arts of Jodhpur" at Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, at Seattle Art Museum, Seattle and it travelled to Royal Ontario Museum, Toronto.

    For More details, click on the following link below:

    Booking link - https://insider.in/world-sacred-spirit-festival-feb-13-16-2019/event

    Festival website - http://worldsacredspiritfestival.org

    Festival page- https://www.facebook.com/World-Sacred-Spirit-Festival-344384892244791/

    Mehrangarh Museum Trust website - http://mehrangarh.org

    For any media queries, please write to media@mehrangarh.org or call 9413741778

    More JAIPUR News

    Story first published: Monday, January 6, 2020, 13:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 6, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue