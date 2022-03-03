Shraddha Kapoor Birthday: 5 Memorable Performances Of The Bollywood Actress Art Culture oi-Boldsky Desk

Ever since Shraddha Kapoor had made her acting debut with Aashiqui 2 (2013), she became one of the most sought-after actresses in Bollywood. Post the success of the musical blockbuster, there was no looking back for the gorgeous actress. In her career of over eight years, Shraddha has proved her mettle as an actor time and again by delivering back to back hits.

Within no time, Shraddha had not just won millions of hearts with her stunning looks and brilliant acting prowess, but she has also swooned us over by her singing and her sizzling dance moves. She has been a lucky mascot at the box office and one of the leading female stars of her generation.

As Shraddha Kapoor celebrates her birthday on March 3, we bring you five characters played by the actress that show her versatility and also proves that she is one of the most bankable actors in Bollywood.

Here are the 5 best performances of Shraddha Kapoor:

Aashiqui 2

With the humongous success of her debut film, Shraddha not only became a household name but also inked her name in the list of one of the most sought after actresses. She played the role of an aspiring singer with a soulful voice. The actress was seen in a girl next door image in the romantic musical drama alongside Aditya Roy Kapur and her bubbly, free-spirited avatar resonated well with the audience, especially die hard romantics.

Ek Villain

One of the most popular movies featuring Shraddha that earned more than Rs 100 Crores at the box office, 'Ek villain' was praised for its script and incredible performances by the leads. The movie revolved around a reformed goon who finds solace in the arms of a girl who believes in living life to the fullest. Shraddha's on-screen chemistry with Sidharth Malhotra became the talk of the town.

Any Body Can Dance 2 (ABCD 2)

Shraddha Kapoor surprised many with her dancing prowess in this dance drama directed by Remo D'Souza. The success of the movie showcased her potential of being a dancing star. The actress played the role of a passionate dancer who was quite enthusiastic about fulfilling her dreams and aimed to conquer the world with her impeccable talent of dance. Her sizzling chemistry with Varun Dhawan was appreciated by one and all.

Stree

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree turned out to be a massive commercial success. The plot of the film revolved around a small town of Chanderi, where the men live in fear of an evil spirit named Stree, who abducts them in the night. Shraddha Kapoor was hugely praised for her impeccable performance as Stree and her drop-dead good looks, not to forget her hilarious chemistry with Rajkummar Rao.

Chhichhore

The college comedy directed by Nitesh Tiwari featured Shraddha in yet another interesting role and this time she was seen romancing the late Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress perfectly portrayed the transition from a bubbly college girl to a divorced lady. Be it her panache, her style statement or the emotional quotient, everything about Shraddha's performance as Maya in Chhichhore was on point.