Prabha Khaitan Foundation's Kalam Series With Celebrated Poet-Scholar Yatindra Mishra On June 25

Prabha Khaitan Foundation presents the Kalam series, a virtual session with Yatindra Mishra the celebrated Hindi poet, editor, music and cinema scholar in conversation with Riddhima Doshi, president of Madhav Marbles & Granite Ltd and Ehsaas Women of Udaipur on 25th June, Friday at 4 PM.

Yatindra Mishra has three collections of poetry to his name - Yada Kada (1997), Ayodhya tatha anya Kavitayein (1999) and Dyodhi Par Alaap (2005) - besides which he has written a book on the classical singer Girija Devi called Girija and a book of conversations with the dancer Sonal Mansingh called Devpriya. He has also edited selections from the poetry of Agyeya, Jitna Tumhara Sach Hai (2011), the prose of Ashok Vajpeyi, Kis Bhogol Mei Kis Sapne Mei (2011), and the poetry of Gulzar, Yaar Julahe (2009). He is also the author of the book Sur Ki Baradari. In this session Yatindra Mishra will discuss his literary journey and works.

Prabha Khaitan Foundation is dedicated to all round development of social, cultural, welfare and humanitarian aspects of Indian society. It is a non-profit trust founded by Late Dr Prabha Khaitan - an eminent litterateur, philanthropist, social worker, and industrialist. Based in Kolkata, the organization promotes art, culture and literature of India and is engaged in many welfare activities with its associates for children, women and the elderly. The organization collaborates with caregivers, committed individuals and like-minded institutions to implement various cultural, educational, literary and social welfare projects in the country. The objective of the foundation is to create an enabling structure and promote networking so that communities engage with each other to build up positive self-esteem, inspire creativity and promote culture & knowledge.

The virtual session can be viewed on Zoom digital meeting platform.

Date: 25th June, 2021 Friday

Time: 4 PM

Zoom ID: 893 6354 8802

Passcode: PKF123

Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89363548802?pwd=QUZxM0srakY1UnVUTGk1RWKc054UT09

