Oscars 2022 Winners: CODA, Dune, Will Smith, Jessica Chastain, Hans Zimmer Win Top Honours Art Culture oi-DW News

The 94th Academy Awards were held in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 27. Here is the full winners list of the Oscars 2022.

CODA wins Best Picture

The feel-good "CODA" was this year's Best Picture at the Oscar Awards 2022, marking the first time that Hollywood's top award has gone to a streaming service. Sian Heder's deaf family drama found a backer in Apple TV+, which scored its first best picture Oscar less than three years after the streaming service was launched.

Dune bags multiple Oscars

Dune, starring Timothee Chalamet, led this year's Oscar tally, picking up six of the 10 awards it was nominated for. Hans Zimmer won his second career Oscar for Original Score for Denis Villeneuve's film. Dune also won Best Cinematography, Best Sound, Best Film Editing, and Best Production Design.

Best Actress award goes to Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in "The Eyes Of Tammy Faye". The award was presented by Anthony Hopkins, who was notably absent at last year's awards to collect his Best Actor Oscar.

Will Smith wins Best Actor...but not before some controversy



Will Smith won his first Academy Award for his portrayal of Richard Williams, the father who raised tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams, in "King Richard." He had been nominated twice before, first for 2001's "Ali" and then the 2006 movie "The Pursuit of Happyness." Smith's win came after a shocking incident as he appeared to slap presenter Chris Rock over a joke that referenced the hairstyle of Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. After what appeared to be a scripted confrontation, the mood turned somber when Smith returned to his seat and shouted back: "Keep my wife's name out of your fucking mouth." Pinkett Smith suffers from alopecia.

Troy Kotsur makes history

Troy Kotsur made history as the first deaf male actor nominated for an Oscar. He won the best supporting honors for his role in Best Picture winner "CODA", which stands for child of deaf adult. Accepting the award, Kotsur signed: "I just wanted to say this is dedicated to the Deaf community, the CODA community and the disabled community. This is our moment."

Ariana DeBose's win for the LGBTQ community

Ariana DeBose also made history with her Best Actress in a Supporting Role award, becoming the first Afro-Latina and openly LGBTQ actor to win in the category. In her acceptance speech, she said, "To anybody who has ever questioned your identity. I promise you there is a place for us."

Encanto wins Best Animated Film

Disney's "Encanto" picked up the Oscar for the best animated feature film. Hailed for its magical realism and music, the film defeated a range of diverse works - including Afghan refugee documentary "Flee," Pixar's coming-of-age tale "Luca" set in Italy, the family comedy "The Mitchells vs. the Machines" and Disney's own "Raya and the Last Dragon.

Japan's Drive My Car wins international award

Japan's emotional epic "Drive My Car" won the Oscar for the best international feature film. Directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, the film became the fifth from Japan to win the Oscar, the last being "Departures" in 2008. Other nominees included Italy's "The Hand of God," Denmark's "Flee," Bhutan's "Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom" and Norway's "The Worst Person in the World."

A moment of silence for Ukraine

The Oscars held a minute of silence for Ukraine. Among those showing gestures of support for Ukraine were Oscar-winning actress Youn Yuh-jung, nominated songwriter Diane Warren, composer Nicholas Britell and the actress Jamie Lee Curtis. They wore blue ribbons that read #WithRefugees to show support for those who have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded on February 24.