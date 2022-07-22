Just In
- 2 hrs ago New York Reports First Ever Case Of Polio, Nearly After A Decade: What You Need To Know
- 3 hrs ago Never-To-Forget Kindness Quotes When Someone Gets On Your Nerves
- 6 hrs ago Flag Adoption Day 2022: Date, History, Origin, Significance and Facts about The Indian Tricolour
- 7 hrs ago 7 Reasons Why You Should Stop Drinking Bottled Water
Don't Miss
- Automobiles Skoda Sold More Than 28,000 Units Of Kushaq SUV In The 1st Year
- Sports Commonwealth Games 2022, Squash: India Squad, Schedule, Telecast & Live Streaming Information
- Movies National Film Awards 2022 Kannada Winners Complete List: Dollu Bags Best Kannada Movie Award
- News No change of guard ceremony tomorrow at Rashtrapati Bhavan, here's why
- Education Online Gaming Industry Seeks Clarity on GST Rates, Hopes for Progressive Government Policy
- Travel Mammoth Cave: World's Longest Cave
- Finance Reliance Jio Q1 Results: Net Profit Rises Nearly 24% To Rs 4,335 Cr
- Technology Amazon Prime Day Sale Live: Prime Day Early Deals On iQOO 5G Smartphones
National Film Awards 2022: Full List Of Winners; Suriya And Ajay Devgn Share Best Actor Award
The 68th National Film Awards winners were announced today in New Delhi, and it looks like the South movie industry bagged the most. This prestigious award was established in 1954 by the Directorate of Film Festivals of the Government of India. This year's ceremony honoured films from 2020 in several categories due to COVID-19-related delays.
Full List Of Winners Of The 68th National Film Awards
Best Feature Film: Soorarai Pottru
Best Director: Sachy, Ayyappanum Koshiyum
Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Tanhaji
Best Actor: Suriya for Soorarai Pottru and Ajay Devgn for Tanhaji
Best Actress: Aparna Balamurali, Soorarai Pottru
Best Supporting Actor: Biju Menon, Ayyappanum Koshiyam
Best Supporting Actress: Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli, Sivaranjaniyum Innam Sila Pengallum
Best Screenplay: Soorarai Pottru, Shalini Usha Nair and Sudha Kongara
Best Screenplay (Dialogue Writer): Madonne Ashwin, Mandela
Best Music Direction (Songs): Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Thaman S
Best Music Direction (Background Music): Soorarai Pottru, GV Prakash
Best Male Playback Singer: Rahul Deshpande for Mi Vasantrao
Best Female Playback Singer: Nanchamma, Ayyappanum Koshiyam
Best Lyrics: Saina, Manoj Muntashir
Best Audiography (Location Sound Recordist): Jobin Jayan, Dollu
Best Audiography (Sound Designer): Anmol Bhave, Mi Vasantrao
Best Audiography (Re-recordist of the final mixed track): Vishnu Govind and Sree Sankar for Malik
Best Choreography: Sandhya Raju, Natyam
Best Cinematography: Avijatrik, Supratim Bhol
Best Costume Design: Nachiket Barve and Mahesh Sherla, Tanhaji
Best Production Design: Anees Nadodi, Kappela
Best Editing: Sreekar Prasad, Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum
Best Make-up: TV Rambabu, Natyam
Best Screenplay: Soorarai Pottru, Sudha Kongara and Mandela, Madonne Ashwin
Best Stunt Choreography: Rajasekhar, Mafia Sasi and Supreme Sunder, Ayyappanum Koshiyum
Special Mention: Aimee Baruah for Semkhor, Vaanku, June, Kishore Kadam for Avwanchhit & Godakaath, and Varun Buddhadev for Toolsidas Junior
Best Hindi Film: Toolsidas Junior
Best Kannada Film: Dollu
Best Malayalam Film: Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam
Best Tamil Film: Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum
Best Telugu Film: Colour Photo
Best Haryanvi Film: Dada Lakhmi
Best Dimasa Film: Samkhor
Best Tulu Film: Jeetige
Best Marathi Film: Goshta Eka Paithanichi
Best Bengali Film: Avijatrik
Best Assamese Film: The Bridge
Best Child Artist: Anish Mangesh Gosavi for Tak-Tak
Best Children's Film: Sumi
Best Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation: Talendanda
Best Film on Social Issue: Funeral
Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director: Mandela
[image source: DNA India & Indian Express]