    National Film Awards 2022: Full List Of Winners; Suriya And Ajay Devgn Share Best Actor Award

    By

    The 68th National Film Awards winners were announced today in New Delhi, and it looks like the South movie industry bagged the most. This prestigious award was established in 1954 by the Directorate of Film Festivals of the Government of India. This year's ceremony honoured films from 2020 in several categories due to COVID-19-related delays.

    Full List Of Winners Of The 68th National Film Awards

    Best Feature Film: Soorarai Pottru

    Best Director: Sachy, Ayyappanum Koshiyum

    Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Tanhaji

    Best Actor: Suriya for Soorarai Pottru and Ajay Devgn for Tanhaji

    Best Actress: Aparna Balamurali, Soorarai Pottru

    Best Supporting Actor: Biju Menon, Ayyappanum Koshiyam

    Best Supporting Actress: Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli, Sivaranjaniyum Innam Sila Pengallum

    Best Screenplay: Soorarai Pottru, Shalini Usha Nair and Sudha Kongara

    Best Screenplay (Dialogue Writer): Madonne Ashwin, Mandela

    Best Music Direction (Songs): Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Thaman S

    Best Music Direction (Background Music): Soorarai Pottru, GV Prakash

    Best Male Playback Singer: Rahul Deshpande for Mi Vasantrao

    Best Female Playback Singer: Nanchamma, Ayyappanum Koshiyam

    Best Lyrics: Saina, Manoj Muntashir

    Best Audiography (Location Sound Recordist): Jobin Jayan, Dollu

    Best Audiography (Sound Designer): Anmol Bhave, Mi Vasantrao

    Best Audiography (Re-recordist of the final mixed track): Vishnu Govind and Sree Sankar for Malik

    Best Choreography: Sandhya Raju, Natyam

    Best Cinematography: Avijatrik, Supratim Bhol

    Best Costume Design: Nachiket Barve and Mahesh Sherla, Tanhaji

    Best Production Design: Anees Nadodi, Kappela

    Best Editing: Sreekar Prasad, Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum

    Best Make-up: TV Rambabu, Natyam

    Best Stunt Choreography: Rajasekhar, Mafia Sasi and Supreme Sunder, Ayyappanum Koshiyum

    Special Mention: Aimee Baruah for Semkhor, Vaanku, June, Kishore Kadam for Avwanchhit & Godakaath, and Varun Buddhadev for Toolsidas Junior

    Best Hindi Film: Toolsidas Junior

    Best Kannada Film: Dollu

    Best Malayalam Film: Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam

    Best Tamil Film: Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum

    Best Telugu Film: Colour Photo

    Best Haryanvi Film: Dada Lakhmi

    Best Dimasa Film: Samkhor

    Best Tulu Film: Jeetige

    Best Marathi Film: Goshta Eka Paithanichi

    Best Bengali Film: Avijatrik

    Best Assamese Film: The Bridge

    Best Child Artist: Anish Mangesh Gosavi for Tak-Tak

    Best Children's Film: Sumi

    Best Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation: Talendanda

    Best Film on Social Issue: Funeral

    Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director: Mandela

    Story first published: Friday, July 22, 2022, 19:09 [IST]
    Desktop Bottom Promotion