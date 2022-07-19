Varalakshmi Vratam 2022: Date, Time, Puja Rituals, Mantra To Chant, Vrat Katha, And Significance

The 'Vara Mahalakshmi Vrata' is a popular celebration amongst Hindus, that is normally celebrated on a Second Friday, or the Poornima in the month of Shravan, or during the Gregorian months of July or August.

According to astrological sutras, a Sthira Lagna and Pradosha Kala in the evening is most conducive for the worship of Goddess Varalakshmi. It is not widely celebrated in the North India. Down south, it is a grandly celebrated occasion. In Tamil Nadu, this day is popularly referred to as Avani. Let us learn more about this in the article written below.

Varalakshmi Vratham 2022: Dates And Time

Varalakshmi vratam will be observed on 12 August 2022. The puja muhurat begins with Simha lagna in the morning between 06:40 am to 08:51 am. Puja in the afternoon starts with Vrishchika Lagna between 01:16 pm to 03:32 pm. Evening puja starts with Kumbha Lagna between 07:24 pm to 08:57 pm. Vrishabha Lagna Puja Muhurat is at midnight between 12:08 am to 02:06 am on 13 August 2022.

Varalakshmi Vratham 2022: Puja Rituals

Preparations for the ritual begins one day before the actual vrat observance. A short Padi puja is performed on the previous day, that is Thursday. This ritual also includes cleaning of the puja area, and all the puja items are placed together so that the ritual can be observed without hindrances the next day, that is Friday.

This year, on Friday (12 August), the devotees will have to wake up during the Brahmi Muhurta just before Sun rises, and complete the morning rituals. Then the entire house is needed to be cleaned and rangoli will be drawn using colorful rangoli powders.

As per scriptures, Goddess Mahalaxmi prefers not to stay in places that are unkempt and ill maintained. As a next step, a silver or bronze pot is selected to install the kalasha. Sandalwood paste is applied on it, and kalasha filled with water, or raw rice, a lemon, coins, beetle nut and five types of leaves. As per regional preferences, different varieties of items are placed inside the pot.

Kalasha is then covered with a cloth with mouth covered in mango leaves/ another coconut dabbed with turmeric is placed on the kalasha to cover it. Image of Lakshmi can be seen etched on the coconut using turmeric powder. Now this is treated as personified Varalakshmi and worshipped. Now kalasha is placed in a heap of rice. Lord Ganesha is invoked by mantras, initially, and then Lakshmi Sahasranamam is chanted.

Special sweet delicacies are prepared for this vrata, In the southern states, Pongal is offered as prasad after which aarti is conducted for the kalasha. Women must not forget to tie the yellow thread on their wrists. This yellow thread is usually called Dorak which in Tamil is referred to as Raksha/saradu as it ensures protection and instils piety in the devotee. The naivedya or bhog for the deity is known as vayana. In the evening, aarti is performed.

In some places, certain food ingredients are banned on this day but it depends on region to region. On Saturday, devotees, after the morning rituals, remove the kalasha, sprinkle its water in all four corners of rooms, and rice is mixed with the food ingredients and cooked. In certain places betel nuts and leaf is also offered to goddess during puja.

Varalakshmi Vratham 2022: Mantra to Chant

Varalakshmi Mantra is recited on the Varalakshmi Vrat day to invoke the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi:

या श्री: स्वयं सुकृतिनां भवनेष्वलक्ष्मी:। पापात्मनां कृतधियां हृदयेषु बुद्धि:।। श्रद्धा सतां कुलजनप्रभवस्य लज्जा। तां त्वां नता: स्म परिपालय देवि विश्वम्।।

English Translation: Yaa shreeh svayam sukritinaa bhavaneshvalaxmeehi, paapaatmanaam krutadhiyaam hrudayeshu buddhihi. Shraddhaa sataam kulajanaprabhavasya lajjaa, taam tvaam nataah sma paripaalaya devi vishvam.

Varalakshmi Vratham 2022: Vrat Katha

In the famous kingdom of Magadha, there lived a pious woman called Charumathi in the town of Kaundinyapura. Impressed with her devotion, Goddess Mahalaxmi appeared in a dream visitation and asked her to worship Varalakshmi so that her dreams would be realized. Charumathi performed the vrat on the Friday of Shravan month, just before the night of the Poornima.

Charumati, was accompanied by various other ladies in the village, who had heard about her dream. Step by step, as she was carrying out the puja, Charumathi received immense benefits from Goddess Lakshmi. When she completed the first phase of the ritual, goddess Lakshmi blessed her with ornaments. During the second stage, she was given bangles made of 9 precious gems. During the final stage, she was blessed with enormous wealth. Inspired by her dedicated and sincere prayers, soon after the vrat, other ladies also followed suit.

Varalakshmi Vratham 2022: Significance

Goddess Varalakshmi , literally means Vara (boon giving) Lakshmi ( Goddess Lakshmi). Goddess Varalaksmi is one of the forms of Maha Lakshmi and the consort of Lord Vishnu. As Lakshmi is known to have appeared from the milky ocean, as a result of the famous oceanic churn, carried out by asuras and devatas, in a pristine pure and immaculate form, wearing a white robe. Varalakshmi, is the daughter of the milky ocean and hence she is of a very fair complexion. She is the goddess that confers boons and wishes, affluence, fertility, and powerful position in life.

Varalakshmi vrat can be observed by both men and women, but it is primarily a woman's festival. Popular in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra, this vrat is chiefly observed for the wellbeing of their family. Worship of Varalakshmi on this day, is equal to worshipping Ashta Lakshmis, or the eight goddesses, including Siri (Wealth), Bhu (Earth), Sarasvathi (Wisdom), Preethi (Love), Keerthi (Fame), Shanthi (Peace), Santhushti (Contentment), and Pushti. These are the eight powers that goddess Lakshmi possesses and each of these powers are considered as forms of Lakshmi.

