Paush Amavasya 2022: Know About Date, Time, Significance, And Benefits

Paush Amavasya, or the Amavasya that falls in the Krishna Paksha of Paush or Pushya month, is generally known as Pitru Diwas as it is a day to conduct tarpans and charitable activities. When the New moon appears in Paush month, that day comes to be known as Paush Amavasya. The day, as per the Gregorian calendar, arrives in the month of January or December.

Amavasya tithi is significant as it facilitates certain activities which are not otherwise performed during other days. Rituals including rituals, fasts, holy baths in rivers and charity are carried out on the Paush Amavasya. Especially the Deepavali festival which needs to be celebrated only on Amavasya is the brightest and the most auspicious festival. Amavasya derives its negative vibrations from the evil energies and powers that abound on this day. It is a day for shraadh, tarpans and black magic spells and procedures.

As per astrology, Sun and Moon will be residing in the same zodiacal sign on this day. However, this day fulfils all the desires, if certain pujas, rituals and mantra chants are done, as per the scriptural instructions. A holy Ganges dip is advised to be done on this day. Bad karma should be avoided consciously by thought word and deed. Read on!

Paush Amavasya 2022: Date, Time

Paush Amavasya will be observed on 23 December 2022. The Amavasya tithi begins at 19:15:44 on 22 December 2022. Amavasya tithi ends at 15:48:55 on 23 December 2022.



Paush Amavasya 2022: Significance

• A holy dip in the sacred rivers on this day is believed to bring about happiness and prosperity to the family. It is believed that the Ann and Vastra Daan on the particular day of Paush Amavasya, can decrease the ill effects of planets Ketu, Rahu, Shani, and Jupiter. Astrologically the ill effects of Ketu, Rahu, Shani, and Jupiter can be mitigated by carrying out Anna and Vastra daan on this day.

• Paush month, the tenth month in the series coming in a year, is highly beneficial for pujas for gods and tarpans for the ancestors. Another name for this month is popularly called by, is the Soubhagya Lakshmi month. Dhana and Dhanya Lakshmis are two faces of the same coin and are parts of Soubhagya Lakshmi on the whole. They are to be worshipped on this day to draw the divine blessings, abundance and wealth.

• By donating clothes and food or performing the Ann and Vastra Daan on the particular day of Paush Amavasya, the devotees can decrease the ill effects of planets Ketu, Rahu, Shani, and Jupiter. In case, Mahadasha of these malefic planets are running in your horoscope, you are advised to bring down the evil effects of these by indulging in charity on Paush Amavasya.

Pitru dosha and Shani dosha can be mitigated to a large extent by conducting Tarpans on this day to deceased forefathers. Temples, pilgrimage spots, and river banks can be chosen to do the Til Daan, Vastra Daan, Ann Daan, Pind Daan or any other form of Daan. Learned priests should be chosen to do this auspicious procedure in order to accrue totally the benefits of the kriyas.

• Bhandara of Khichdi prepared on Paush Amavasya goes a long distance in clearing the negative impact of black magic and evil spirits.

• The intensity of Dhaiya troubles, Shani Sade Sati and Shani dosh can be reduced by performing rituals and reciting prayers on Paush Amavasya.

• Kala sarpa dosha and inimical placement of Jupiter can be toned down by giving away in charity, pujas and prayers, and also by adhering to strict fast on Paush Amavasya.

Paush Amavasya 2022: Benefits

• A certain number of rituals including puja, prayers, and charity are done for resolving specific problems.

• Pujas conducted on Paush Amavasya can eliminate deadly diseases as well as can recover from various severe health-related problems.

• Individuals can avoid premature death by getting rituals and pujas conducted on this day.

• Pujas done on this day bring about prosperity and stability in the family and business scenario.

• The best way to get divine, as well as ancestral blessings, is to perform rituals and keep strict fasts on this day.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.