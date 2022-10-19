Diwali 2022: Differences And Similarities Between Celebrations In North And South India

Diwali or Deepavali is a very pompous annual celebration that is observed on the new moon day of Kartika Hindi month. As per the Gregorian Calendar, it arrives in October or November every year. Deepavali or Diwali is the most popular and grandly celebrated festival pan India.

In the South Indian states, the festival of Diwali is known as Naraka Chaturdashi. It is observed on the same day in both regions of India, but sometimes it is observed a day before if the tithi overlaps.

In 2022, Diwali is celebrated on 24 October in Southern (Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana) as well as Northern regions including Punjab, Rajasthan, Himaachal Pradesh, Orissa, Punjab, Delhi, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Jammu And Kashmir And Assam.. This is so because Diwali is on the same day as Chaturdashi and Amavasya fall on the same day as well.

Diwali in North India commemorates the homecoming of Lord Ram to Ayodhya at the conclusion of his exile. In North India, the Diwali celebration begins with Dhanteras, which is two days before the actual Diwali day. Choti Diwali is observed a day after the Dhanteras are celebrated. The actual Deepavali in South India is celebrated on this day. On Diwali day, Lakshmi puja is conducted in North India.

Govardhan Puja- Annakut, Diwali Padwa is observed on the day after Diwali in North India. This day is known and celebrated as Bali Padyami down south which believes that King Mahabali returns to earth on this day to visit his fellowmen. The next day this is Bhai Dooj in North India and Yama Dvitiya in South India. This is a day of celebration of the value of fraternity. It celebrates the bond between siblings. Although the ritual is almost the same in both North and South, a different name is given to both these festivals.

Diwali Celebrations in Northern India

Special pujas are conducted to Goddess Lakshmi as an important part of the tradition. The houses are cleaned and decorated with candles, clay lamps, flowers, and rangolis. All of these are done to invite Goddess Lakshmi, and the festival starts with "Dhanteras", which is two days before the actual Diwali. On this day, people purchase gold, silver or copper utensils.

In some parts of North India, people buy even brooms as it is considered an auspicious omen and a lucky symbol for this day. It is an auspicious day for traders and business persons as the Hindi financial year start with Diwali. Houses are decorated in the afternoons and evenings are earmarked for pujas to Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha, Sweets and gifts are exchanged and crackers burst. Ram Leela is held in most North Indian states on corners of streets during this time.

Diwali Celebrations in Southern India

In the Southern parts of India, Deepawali is generally celebrated to commemorate the victory of Lord Krishna's consort Satyabhama over the demon Narakasura. So on Amavasya day, they celebrate the Naraka Chaturdasi here, with which the festival actually starts. There is less pomp in Southern parts of India compared to the northern parts of the country in celebration of Diwali. People buy new clothes, especially children. They exchange sweets and visit their relatives on this day. Crackers are also burnt on both days in many parts of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

Generally, in South India, Naraka Chaturdashi is associated with oil baths, house cleaning and sweets preparation. In Tamil Nadu, crackers are burst on both days, whereas in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, on this day, people are engrossed in oil baths, house cleaning, and sweets preparation. The day after Naraka Chaturdasi comes the Laxmi Puja which falls on Amavasya Day. This is when people worship Goddess Lakshmi, for prosperity and fortune, light diyas, and keep the doors open, for Goddess Lakshmi to enter. The major part of the cracker bursting happens on this day.

Diwali 2022: Differences Between The North And The South Indian Diwali

1. The difference in name

To most of the North Indians, this festival is Diwali, whereas South Indians call it the festival of Deepavali. But both mean the same. They just mean "Row of Lights."

2. The difference in the number of days

Diwali is a 5-day long observance In North India, whereas South India celebrates it only for 4 days.

Day North India South India Day 1 Dhanteras Day 2 Choti Diwali, Naraka Chaturdashi Deepavali/Naraka Chaturdashi Day 3 Diwali / Lakshmi Puja Lakshmi Puja Day 4 Govardhan Puja/ Annakut/ Diwali Padwa Gujarati New Year Kartik Shudda Padyami / Bali Pratipada Day 5 Bhai Dooj/ Yama Dwitiya

3. Celebrating Dhanteras

North Indians celebrate a day called Dhanteras that is observed one day before the actual festival begins. People buy gold on that day. South Indians do not celebrate Dhanteras they commence their celebrations on Ashwin Krishna Paksha Chaturdashi. The first day for South Indians is known as Naraka Chaturdasi and it is known as Dhanteras in the Northern part of India.

4. Significance of Diwali

North Indians celebrate the homecoming of Lord Rama from 14 years of his exile and his historic victory over the ten-headed demon Ravana. As he returned to Ayodhya, the roads were lit and resplendent with the lights. For the people in the northern parts of India, it is understood as the return of the son, to his motherland.

People in the southern parts of India, on the other hand, commemorate the victory of Lord Krishna over Narakasura. But this day arrives one day before Diwali, which is celebrated in North India.

5. Day after Diwali

Day after Diwali, Govardhan puja is performed in the North and southerners celebrate Bali Padyami as according to them, King Mahabali returns to earth from Patala Loka to visit his countrymen.

6. Time of celebration

Crackers burst at night and the entire Diwali is celebrated at night in North India. It is just the opposite situation in South India where people choose to burst crackers in the daytime. In the morning

Deepavali is not a traditional observation in Kerala as they cite the Bali's story as the reason behind not celebrating the festival. For North India, Diwali is more of a tradition and way of life, and it is of tremendous significance.

Diwali 2022: The Similarities

Bonding between siblings is celebrated in both regions under different names. The last day of the festival is called Bhai Dhooj in Northern parts of India and Yama Dwitiya in Southern parts of India. Sisters invite their brothers and treat them to sumptuous feasts and gifts and pray for their long lives.

Shopping is a common human instinct that never fails any Indian at any point in time or pretext. They shop till they drop, whether they are in North India or South India.

Diwali 2022: Unknown Facts

• Kedara Gouri Vratham, a 21-day fasting ritual is believed to be introduced by Goddess Parvathi and is practised widely in Tamil Nadu. Diwali is followed by Kedhara Gowri Viratham.

• Diwali is an auspicious time for new beginnings.

• A few days after Deepavali, a ritual or festival called Karthikai Deepam is celebrated in Tamil Nadu and some parts of Karnataka.

