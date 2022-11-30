Healthy And Nutritious Drumstick/Moringa Leaves Paratha

Rinse thoroughly and dry the drumstick leaves, after separating them from the stalks. Chop the leaves roughly.

In a bowl, mix in the roughly chopped leaves with salt. Add one by one, turmeric, red chilli powder, Amchur powder, cumin powder and Garam masala powder and mix well.

Rub in 1 tbsp oil using your fingers and gradually add water to make it into a smooth dough. Form around 6-7 balls from the dough.

Roll the dough into thin rotis.

Meanwhile, get the tawa or griddle ready, place the chapatis cook them by flipping them over and cooking the other side. Cook the paratha until it develops golden spots.

Repeat the same process with the rest of the dough balls.

Wrap the parathas in a foil tightly to keep them warm. Or serve them instantly and leave them pleasantly shocked.