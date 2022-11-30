Advertisement
Healthy And Nutritious Drumstick/Moringa Leaves Paratha


There are some recipes that are super delicious, healthy and extremely filling, and Moringa leaves paratha is one of them. This recipe gained popularity when PM Narendra Modi mentioned that it was one of his favourites. Moringa leaves come with numerous health benefits, especially because it contains essential vitamins and minerals. It is nothing but the good old drumstick that finds umpteen uses in 360 types of diseases as per Ayurvedic experts.

Protein-rich and full of medicinal uses, this paratha is greatly relished by kids and adults alike. It can be a good alternative for a meal that can be packed in your lunch box as well. Easy to make, power-packed healthy dish. Serve them with yoghurt and pickle for breakfast or with dal for lunch. Check out the recipe here.

How To Prepare Drumstick/Moringa Paratha

Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
45M
Total Time
1 Hours0 Mins

Recipe By: Boldsky

Recipe Type: Meal/Dinner

Serves: 4-5

Ingredients

  • Whole wheat flour and some extra flour for dusting- 1 1/2 cups

    Drumstick leaves (Moringa leaves (loosely-packed) 3/4 cup

    Turmeric powder-1/4 tsp

    Cumin powder-1/2 tsp

    Garam masala powder-1/4 tsp

    Red chili powder-1/2 tsp

    Amchur powder (dry mango powder)- 1/2 tsp

    Oil- 1 tbsp for frying parathas

    Salt to taste

How to Prepare

  • Rinse thoroughly and dry the drumstick leaves, after separating them from the stalks. Chop the leaves roughly.

    In a bowl, mix in the roughly chopped leaves with salt. Add one by one, turmeric, red chilli powder, Amchur powder, cumin powder and Garam masala powder and mix well.

    Rub in 1 tbsp oil using your fingers and gradually add water to make it into a smooth dough. Form around 6-7 balls from the dough.

    Roll the dough into thin rotis.

    Meanwhile, get the tawa or griddle ready, place the chapatis cook them by flipping them over and cooking the other side. Cook the paratha until it develops golden spots.

    Repeat the same process with the rest of the dough balls.

    Wrap the parathas in a foil tightly to keep them warm. Or serve them instantly and leave them pleasantly shocked.

Nutritional Information
  • People - 1 serving
  • Calories - 156 calories
  • Fat - 6.8 g
  • Sodium - 336 mg
  • Carbohydrates - 20.7 g
  • Protein - 2.8 g
  • Sugar - 0 g
  • Fiber - 0.8 g

