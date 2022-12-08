How To Prepare Banana Egg Pancake Recipe

This kid-friendly and bachelor's favourite dish contains just two ingredients, two eggs and a banana. Worlds simplest in terms of ingredients and method of preparation, this pancake recipe does not seem so much out of the ordinary but take a bite into it, and you will grab for more. It is the taste that makes it exotic and much above average.

Very few but healthy ingredients, quick and easy preparation, and an unusual combination of ingredients, are the winning features that make it stand out from the rest. Gluten-free and dairy-free the pancakes rely on eggs to allow the pancake to rise. The yolk also provides extra richness and flavour, due to its fat content. The egg has to be added in the right proportions otherwise, it will turn out to be either brittle or custard-like. They are fluffy and moist, but not mushy.

How To Prepare Banana Egg Pancake In A Jiffy