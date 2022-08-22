Is Boiled Milk Healthier? Does Boiling Change Its Nutritional Value?

Is Boiled Milk Healthier?

It is known that boiling raw milk kills harmful bacteria to prevent health issues [3]. But studies and doctors point out that only raw milk needs boiling to remove any possible bacteria, and packaged milk may not need boiling as it is already pasteurised, as aforementioned [4]. However, boiling packaged milk is not a no-no.

There are no harmful effects in boiling the milk (over and again, but it is best to consume it within 2 days of boiling) [5]. Raw milk may harbour E. coli, salmonella, and other harmful bacteria that can harm people with weak immunity, pregnant women, children, and older adults [6].

In this article, we will be talking about pasteurised and raw cow milk.

Boiling raw milk

Drinking raw milk is associated with a reduced risk of childhood asthma, eczema, and allergies, but as raw milk is more natural than processed milk, direct consumption poses certain challenges.

Raw milk, being raw, is termed high in nutrition. However, it contains certain harmful bacteria as well that are most likely to cause serious diseases. Therefore, it has always been a general practice to boil raw milk.

Raw milk, as such, does not contain any bacteria (in healthy cows), and it is during the milking process, transport, or storage that milk gets contaminated with bacteria. Although the risk of falling sick from drinking raw milk is scarce, a milk-borne infection can have serious consequences, especially in individuals with a weak immune system. Therefore, it is recommended not to consume raw milk and only consume it after boiling [7][8].

Boiling pasteurised milk

Currently, the common source of milk is packaged or pasteurized milk. Pasteurization of raw milk leads to an extension in its shelf-life. Pasteurised milk reaches your kitchen having already undergone a ‘boiling' process, where the milk is heated to a high enough temperature, usually 71.7°C, for 15 seconds to kill any harmful pathogens [9].

Therefore, boiling pasteurised milk will not necessarily make it any safer to consume but may have some added health benefits compared to not boiling the milk.

What Are The Health Benefits Of Boiled Milk?

(1) Milk protein intolerance: When milk is boiled, the protein and lactose content changes, making it easier for people with protein allergies to digest the milk [10]. A study points out that out of the 364 proteins in milk, 23 were diminished upon boiling.

(2) Lactose intolerance: Similar to protein reduction, boiling milk reduces the lactose content; that is, boiling converts the lactose into different types of acids and lactulose, a type of sugar that does not get absorbed by the human body [11].

Note: It is important to note that while boiling reduces the protein and lactose content, it may not cause enough change for people with milk protein allergy or lactose intolerance to consume it safely.

Advertisement Advertisement

(3) Beneficial fats: Boiled milk contains more short-chain and medium-chain fatty acids that benefit your health [12]. Short-chain fatty acids are fatty acids that fuel your gut cells and help improve gut health, and may reduce the risk of colon cancer.

Medium-chain fatty acids are saturated or unsaturated fatty acids that could promote weight loss by reducing body fat, increasing fullness, and may help improve your gut environment [13][14].

(4) Fewer pathogens: One of the other health benefits of boiled milk is that it has slightly fewer pathogens; that is, while pasteurisation of milk reduces the pathogens present in it a little more than boiling, boiling milk can still be an effective way to minimize contamination and reduce your risk of contracting milk-borne diseases [15].

What Are The Downsides Of Boiled Milk?

The one negative side of boiling milk is that it may negatively affect the vitamin content. B vitamins, such as thiamine, riboflavin, niacin, folic acid, B6, and B1 (sensitive to heat), get reduced when boiled [16].

While milk is not the primary source of B vitamins for adults (except riboflavin), it is one of the primary sources of riboflavin in children's diet. So, if milk is your primary protein source, boiling it might cause you to get less protein.

In addition to the slight changes in the nutritional value, boiling can also cause milk to have a different taste and colour due to the Maillard reaction. The Maillard reaction is a chemical reaction between amino acids and reducing sugars that gives browned food its distinctive flavour [17].

Does Boiling Change The Nutritional Value Of Milk?

Studies have pointed out that regular pasteurisation temperatures did not change nutrient content much, but ultra-high-temperature (UHT) pasteurisation (135-150°C) can affect the nutritional content of milk [18]. Boiling also reduces the two primary proteins, casein and whey, and the fat content.

How To Boil Milk, The Right Way?

1. Avoid boiling or heating the milk frequently since it will affect the nutrient richness.

2. While the milk is being boiled, it is a good idea to keep stirring it occasionally.

3. Boil or heat the milk at a low temperature since high temperatures might adversely affect it.

4. Once the milk is boiled and cooled, avoid keeping it out for long, and refrigerate it till it may be used again. It will stay for a much longer time.

5. Boil the milk on flame instead of a microwave oven.

These are some of the major ways the nutrient quality of the packaged milk may be maintained even after boiling. This would bring about a balance of well-being and nourishment to the consumer and enhance the taste after being heated.

On A Final...

Burning pasteurised milk is unnecessary, but raw milk should be boiled before consumption to avoid the risk of health issues. One of the primary negatives of boiling milk is that it provides less protein and fewer B vitamins.