What Is Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP)? Causes And Treatment

Chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyradiculoneuropathy (CIDP) is an autoimmune disorder in which the body attacks its tissues. In CIDP, the body attacks the myelin sheaths, fatty coatings on nerve fibres that serve as insulation and protection [1].

The more commonly known disease, Guillain-Barre syndrome (GBS), is believed to be related to CIDP. CIDP, on the other hand, is considered a chronic disease that lasts longer than the more acute Guillain-Barre syndrome. As a result, the incidence of CIDP is considerably lower than that of Guillain-Barre syndrome [2].

There are generally three types of CIDP:

1. Progressive: Over time, the disease continues to worsen.

2. Recurrent: Symptoms that come and pass over some time.

3. Monophasic: A single bout of the disease that lasts one to three years and does not recur.

What Causes CIDP?

According to experts, CIDP is caused by inflammation of nerves and nerve roots. Thus, CIDP occurs when the body's immune system attacks the myelin sheaths surrounding nerve cells [3].

As a result of the swelling, the protective covering around nerves can be damaged, leading to nerve fibres being injured and the nerves losing their ability to send signals. This leads to the symptoms of weakness, pain, fatigue, and numbness.

What Are The Symptoms Of CIDP?

For CIDP to be considered a cause, you must have symptoms for at least eight weeks. You may feel tired and have areas of numbness and pain. You may experience sluggish reflexes and weak arms and legs [4].

There are usually the same symptoms associated with CIDP regardless of the type, including the following:

Loss of reflexes

A feeling of tingling in your arms and legs

Gradual deterioration of your arms and legs

Walking becomes difficult as a result of loss of balance

Loss of feeling in your arms and legs, often beginning with the inability to feel a pin prick

What Are The Risk Factors For CIDP?

While CIDP can affect anyone, men are twice as likely as women to develop it during their 50s and 60s.

How Is CIDP Diagnosed?

CIDP's rarity makes it at least difficult to diagnose the disease at first. In addition, the symptoms of CIDP can be confused with those of GBS due to their similarities. Your healthcare provider may suspect CIDP if the symptoms persist for more than eight weeks [5].

In addition to taking your medical history and performing a physical examination, your healthcare provider may perform the following tests to confirm the diagnosis:

Blood and urine tests

A lumbar puncture

A nerve conduction study

How Is CIDP Treated?

Because CIDP is an autoimmune disorder, doctors often use medicines that suppress your immune response to treat it. However, many studies demonstrate that treatment is very effective for CIDP. Your medical team tailors your treatment to your individual needs and closely monitors your progress. CIDP is treated with immunosuppressive drugs, steroids, intravenous immunoglobulin, and plasma exchange (plasmapheresis) to remove immune system proteins from the bloodstream [6].

On A Final Note...

Some people recover completely from CIDP. However, others may have residual symptoms, including numbness and weakness, for the rest of their lives.