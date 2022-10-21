Taylor Swift’s 8 Voguish Looks: Midnights Singer’s Style - Blend Of Country, Street And Romantic

Crystal Dress

Image: Instagram

For MTV VMAs 2022, Taylor Swift wore Oscar de la Renta cocktail dress from its resort 2023 collection. Her red carpet close-neck outfit was designed with exquisite crystals in a wave-form. Taylor accentuated her shimmery dress with diamond drop earrings. Her makeup too featured a glossy, shimmer on the eyes, and her signature red lips perfectly complimented the jazzy attire!

Blue Silk Romper

Image: Pinterest

Taylor Swift was a vision to behold at MTV VMAs after-party event. She wore a navy blue silky jumper by Moschino that featured sequin stars applique work. She layered the dreamy and edgy outfit with a white faux fur jacket. Her chosen accessories include shiny stud earrings and glittery platform sandals!

Gold Shimmer Dress

Image: Instagram

Taylor celebrated her 32nd Birthday at her home with her besties in a golden one-shouldered dress. The party dress featured enough shine and shimmer which made it a perfect ensemble to celebrate her special day. Her signature bold red lips and fringe hairdo were constant for this look!

Plaid Jumpsuit

Image: Pinterest

Taylor Swift showcased her love for classic Americana prints and patterns by wearing a plaid jumpsuit and coat. The checkered pattern looked chic and Taylor opted for matching heels to complete her classic and glam outfit. And the bold lips helped add that hint of pop-up colour to her warm neutral attire!

Multicolour Blazer Dress

Image: Pinterest

Taylor's 2019 MTV VMA look was by far the edgiest and color-coded! She walked the red carpet in a multicolour blazer outfit from the house of Versace. She layered the mini corset romper with a signature Versace print that featured bold hues and a busy pattern. She accentuated the shiny ensemble with green beads earrings, statement rings, and over-the-knee Christian Louboutin black boots!

Off-Shoulder Gown

Image: Pinterest

Taylor looked chic and pretty in a pink and yellow romantic dress by designer J Mendel. The dreamy floor-length outfit featured exaggerated balloon sleeves and threadwork embroidery at the waist. She complemented her princess-like look with a floral headband!

Peacoat and Denim

Image: Pinterest

Taylor Swift was spotted on the streets of NYC wearing a chic outfit that comprised skinny jeans by J Brand 485 and a camel colour peacoat. She layered her winter wear attire with a plaid pattern scarf. Her curated accessories included knitted gloves, ankle-length boots, and a black handbag!

Hoodie and Shorts

Image: Pinterest

Taylor flaunted an easy, girl-next-door look in a pink hoodie and denim shorts. To add a hint of glamour to her understated look, she chose leopard print boots and flaunted her signature bold lips!