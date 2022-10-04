Met Gala 2023 Theme - Karl Lagerfeld; Fashion Charity Event Will Honour Legendary Designer

Met Gala 2023 Date and Theme

Image: Instagram

The Met gala event is usually held on the first Monday of May every year. As per Vogue reports, the Met Gala will be held on May 1, 2023. Also, the display and exhibition will be open to the public from May 5 to July 16.

The Met Gala 2023 theme will be Karl Lagerfeld, a line of beauty. The 2023 Met Gala exhibition will showcase around 150 designs by Lagerfeld from his label and his associations with brands like Chanel and more!

The fashion event will also get to witness some of his iconic designs and maybe his signature style too donned by celebs and designers!

Karl Lagerfeld, The Creative Power

Image: Pinterest

Karl Lagerfeld was a German designer, creative director, artist, and photographer. The late designer was known for his one-of-a-kind creations for his brand "KARL LAGERFELD" and his stupendous role as a creative director at Chanel. He was also closely associated with brands like Chloé, Fendi, Balmain, and Patou. He collaborated with these high-end fashion houses on various fashion and art-related projects.

The designer had a close association with The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute but was not really enthusiastic about fashion being displayed in the museum. He famously said, ‘fashion is not art-fashion belongs on the street, on women's bodies, on men's bodies.'

Karl Lagerfeld was famous for his extraordinary designs, and art and was always enthusiastic about giving his creative input for all his designs and body of work. His creative imagination and innovation are reflected in all his designs!

The designer was known for his signature look that included white hair, black sunglasses, fingerless gloves, and high detachable collars!

Karl and Love For Sketches

Image: Pinterest

They say a designer is never complete or himself without a pencil and sketchpad. Karl was always seen sketching. He would sketch all the time and would say that he could draw before he could talk or walk.

His creative work on paper was very spontaneous yet very precise, mathematical, and practical. His famous sketches including the "straight line" sketch of ensemble, for the house of Chanel and the "satirical Line" Sketch of the "Aurélien" dress for Chloé, and many more will be presented at the Met Gala 2023 display!

Karl was undoubtedly one of the most influential designers fashion arena ever witnessed. They say fashion is immortal and Karl's designs are something like that!