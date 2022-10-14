Deepika Padukone Beauty Tips: 4 Quick Lessons You Can Learn From The Elegant Beauty

Deepika Padukone Beauty Tips

1. First rule - makeup off before bed

"I am most particular about removing all my makeup and keeping my skin clean before I go to bed. No matter how tired I am or how hectic my day has been, I always make it a point to take it off," Deepika told Vogue.

Overnight, makeup can clog pores and stop the skin from repairing itself, leading to breakouts, fine lines, and wrinkles [1].

2. Exfoliate, cleanse and hydrate

As for her skincare routine, Padukone uses exfoliating, cleansing, and replenishing products. She uses sunscreen and night cream to hydrate her skin. She likes clay masks to detox. "It works wonders and leaves my skin feeling fresh, healthy and hydrated in just 10 minutes," she shared on her Instagram.

3. Fitness formula = just keep going

"I make it a point to work out as often as possible despite my schedules. Having practical and realistic exercise goals is necessary to maintain long-term objectives," Deepika said to Allure.