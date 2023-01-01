New Year 2023: Beauty Resolutions For Healthy Skin In 2023

It is common for new year's resolutions to be followed for one month at the most, then to fizzle out. Ever wondered why? The obvious answer is - lack of commitment. Therefore, it makes sense to set effortless and attainable new year's resolutions.

There is a good chance that you are reading this and you have some dubious skincare habits. Perhaps you find it difficult to throw away your old makeup, or maybe you don't wash your face enough. However, if one of your 2023 objectives is to achieve healthy, happy skin, you need not look any further.

Beauty Resolutions For Healthy Skin In 2023

1. Sleep more

This one is a go-to rule! Getting enough sleep is essential for maintaining our overall health, but it is also essential for maintaining our skin's health. When we don't get enough shut-eye, our skin shows it: dark circles, puffy eyes, and a dull, uneven complexion are some of the problems.

Therefore, one of the best things you can do for your skin is to resolve to get more sleep. Attempt to sleep for at least 7-8 hours per night, and your skin will greatly benefit.

2. Stay hydrated

Keeping your skin hydrated is key to healthy, glowing skin. Water helps flush out toxins and keeps your skin cells hydrated. When we do not drink enough water, our skin looks dull, dry, and lifeless. You'll see a big difference in your skin's appearance if you drink eight glasses of water a day.

3. Make it easy-peasy

Skincare doesn't have to be complicated - experts warn against buying too many flashy new products or having a 12-step routine. Make sure you customise your skincare and choose high-performance products packed with natural actives to achieve optimal skin health and a lifelong glow.

4. Add an active ingredient

Make your New Year's resolution to follow a simple skincare routine with good active ingredients. Depending on your skin's specific needs, different products can be introduced, whatever your skin type.

5. Don't use heat without protection

Using heat without protecting your hair can cause heat damage, even when you're just blow-drying. Most products now contain heat-protective ingredients as well as styling performance.

6. Use cuticle oil

The one thing experts wants everyone to start doing next year is to use cuticle oil every day. Use it every day, to nourish your nails and cuticles.

On A Final Note...

In 2023, you can achieve healthier, more radiant skin by revamping your skincare routine, eating healthier food, and improving your diet.