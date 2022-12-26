Budh Gochar 2022: Mercury Transit in Capricorn on 28 December 2022 Effects and Remedies on 12 Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April

You will, by Mercury's influence, be methodical about your work. If you are in the media profession or in the fields of Finance and Investment Banking you will shine through. A short distance travel will put much pressure on you as a result of which your health will suffer. You will be supported by yoru mother and the atmosphere at home will be good.

Remedy - You may chant ‘Om Gan Ganpataye Namah' 108 times every day.

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May

Students angling at advanced studies will have a rewarding phase. You will generally feel inclined to read religious books. You will counsel others effectively if you are a philosopher, teacher or consultant. Your gurus, mentors, and father will be pillars of support for you. You may support your younger siblings and accompany them to a pilgrimage.

Remedy- Worshipping Lord Ganesh and offering him Durva will help your education.

Advertisement

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June

It is a challenging time as your mothers' health you may decline due to skin and nervous disorders.. You will be insecure and stressed due to sudden expense looming large over you. If research or occult studies are your pursuits, you will grow very remarkably. Your speech will be impactful to such an extent that a joke or a repartee might even end up hurting someone and especially crete animosisities between you and your mother.

Remedy- Respecting transgenders and giftingthem something will get you their good will and fortune,

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July

Mercury will bestow good results from partnership in business especially the overseas ones. There are chances of a tour, irrespective of the distance involved, which will provide chances to bond better with your partner. Health and fitness have to be taken care of and healthy diet and lifestyle adopted to make you appear youthful and charming.

Remedy- You may keep an indoor plant in your bedroom.

Leo: 23 July - 22 August

You may face problems with economising but your bank loans may get sanctioned. Professional life is favourable and any competitive exam will turn out to be successful. A diet regimen, gym or yoga will impart the necessary stamina in you and your maternal uncle will be of great support.

Remedy- Feeding green fodder to the cows daily augurs well for your fortunes.

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September

Students pursuing professional course will be able to launch their career in a big way. Some minor skirmishes between you and your partner will only spice up your equation with each other. Your children will be a source of joy and you will spend quality time with them. Virgo women who are trying to conceive have a good news. Be on a healthy diet and a stressless lifestyle.

Remedy- It is a must to wear emeralds of 5-6cts. Set it in either a Panch Dhatu or gold ring on Wednesday.

Libra: 23 September - 22 October

You will purchase modern gadgets and begin new ventures of the professional kind or the business. Family business will flourish under your care and it will take off to the next level. This is a conducive time for a real-estate developer and agent. You will support from your mother with whom you will spend time to strengthen the bond.

Remedy- You may light a lamp or diya and worship the Tulsi plant every day.

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November

You can convert your hobbies into vocation and start business with your younger siblings. Even a short distance journey or pilgrimage can be suddenly planned. For writers researchers, reporters or even fiction movie directors it is a good time to showcase your promising talents to the world. So relationship with your father will thrive and your achievements will be recognized by him.

Remedy - Gifting something to your younger sibling or cousin will come back manifold as good karma.

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December

Those in accountancy and banking will do gloriously well during this period during which business will have ample chances to grow. Beware of your partners health, their skin, nervous system which should be fully checked with a doctor. Your joint assets with your partner will flourish.

Remedy - Reciting the Beej mantra of planet Mercury daily will help you flourish.

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January

Those in the profession of teaching, mentoring, and politics will be favoured greatly by this transit.

You will be amply supported by your personal and professional partnership. You will derive extensive support from your father who will be appreciative of your work, and achievements. Take care of his health as well.



Remedy- In your house as well as in workplace, install Budh Yantra.

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February

Mercury transit will be very favourable especially to students, who are pursuing overseas education. Those who are working for MNCs are not left behind. Pay attention to your health, by preserving your hygiene and having a balanced diet. This transit may increase your losses and expenditure so avoid all your expenses and losses

Remedy - Touching a whole pumpkin and touch it to your forehead and donating in running water will prove beneficial.

Pisces: 19 February - 20 March

Your work-related dreams will all come true and fortune at the workplace will double. You'll be benefited from the property. Students in the field of mass communication, and linguistics. People who know you in social circles will support your cause fiercely and lend their helping hand to you in times of crisis.

Remedy - Gift children with some gift in green colour.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption