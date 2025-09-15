Hindi Diwas 2025: Do You Know Why India Celebrates Its National Language On 14th September Every Year?

Why Shardiya Navratri 2025 Will Last 10 Days Instead Of 9, Rare Panchang Details Reveal This! Yoga Spirituality oi-Deepannita Das

For many of us, the sound of the dhol, the scent of incense, and the sparkle of diyas instantly transports us back to childhood Navratris. The evenings when families gathered for aarti, the clinking of thalis, and the whispered prayers to Maa Durga made this festival more than just a ritual-it was an emotion. Navratri has always been about rhythm, devotion, and togetherness. But in 2025, this cherished celebration will carry an even deeper meaning.

This year, Shardiya Navratri will not last the usual nine days, but stretch into ten full days of devotion and festivity. This rare occurrence in the Hindu calendar has devotees and astrologers calling it one of the most auspicious Navratris in decades.

Shardiya Navratri 2025: Dates

According to the Hindu Panchang, Shardiya Navratri 2025 will begin on 22 September 2025 with Ashwin month's Shukla Paksha Pratipada Tithi. This tithi starts at 1:23 AM on 22 September and ends at 2:55 AM on 23 September.

Traditionally, Navratri celebrates the nine divine forms of Maa Durga, with devotees fasting, offering prayers, and performing rituals like Kanya Pujan on the ninth day. The festival concludes with Vijaya Dashami (Dussehra), marked by the symbolic burning of Ravana's effigy to celebrate the triumph of good over evil.

But in 2025, something extraordinary is unfolding.

When Is Ghatasthapana 2025 Muhurat?

Navratri begins with the ritual of Ghatasthapana (Kalash Sthapana), symbolising the invocation of Goddess Durga into our homes.

Date: 22 September 2025

Ghatasthapana Muhurat: 6:09 AM - 8:06 AM

Abhijit Muhurat: 11:49 AM - 12:38 PM

Families will prepare the sacred kalash, sow barley seeds, and light the akhand jyot, a flame that burns continuously through the nine (now ten) days.

Navratri 2025 Tithis: Complete List

22 September - Pratipada Tithi

23 September - Dwitiya Tithi

24 September - Tritiya Tithi

25 September - Chaturthi Tithi

26 September - Chaturthi Tithi (Additional, rare occurrence)

27 September - Panchami Tithi

28 September - Shashthi Tithi

29 September - Saptami Tithi (before 12:26 PM, idols installed in pandals)

30 September - Ashtami Tithi

1 October - Navami Tithi

Navratri 2025 Will Be For 10 Days

Navratri is usually nine days, yet in 2025, it extends to 10 days, addcording to Drik Panchang. This is due to a rare astrological adjustment: a missing tithi (date) during Shradh Paksha has been balanced by the addition of an extra Chaturthi tithi during Navratri.

This rare celestial alignment not only extends the festival but also multiplies its spiritual significance. The second Chaturthi tithi is believed to invite divine blessings, harmony, and prosperity into homes.

In simple words, the universe is gifting us an extra day with Maa Durga-a chance to celebrate, reflect, and pray with even greater devotion.

Mantras To Chant During Navratri 2025

Navratri is not complete without invoking Maa Durga through sacred mantras. Reciting them brings peace, strength, and divine blessings:

1. Durga Devi Stuti

"Jayanti Mangala Kaali Bhadra Kaali Kapalini,

Durga Kshama Shivadhatri Swaha Swadha Namostute..!!"

2. Maa Narayani Mantra

"Sarva Mangal Maangalyaye Shive Sarvartha Sadhike,

Sharanyaye Triyambike Gauri Narayani Namostute..!!"

Chanting these daily during Navratri purifies the mind and invokes Maa's protective energy.

Puja Vidhi: How To Worship Maa Durga In 2025

Devotees observing the puja should follow these steps:

First, purify the space and place the Kalash with coconut and mango leaves. Light the akhand jyot and offer flowers, fruits, and sweets daily to Maa Durga's idol or picture. Chant the above mantras, read Durga Saptashati, and perform aarti morning and evening. On the ninth day, conduct Kanya Pujan, where young girls are worshipped as the embodiment of the Goddess and offered prasad.

So, it can be said that this rare 10-day Navratri is more than a calendar adjustment-it's a spiritual blessing, reminding us that the divine sometimes gives us more than we expect, just when we need it most.