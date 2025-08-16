Weekly Horoscope (24 To 30 August 2025): Taurus Needs To Double Check Before Starting New Ventures

When Is Simha Sankranti 2025? Know Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Rituals And Celebrations Yoga Spirituality oi-Deepannita Das

Simha Sankranti marks the transition of the Sun into the Simha (Leo) zodiac sign and holds immense religious significance in Hindu culture. In 2025, this sacred occasion will be celebrated with devotion and traditional fervour across India.

Considered an auspicious time for offering prayers, taking holy dips, and performing charitable acts, Simha Sankranti is deeply rooted in the belief of cleansing one's soul and inviting divine blessings.

The day also signals a shift in seasonal energies, making it an ideal time for spiritual practices. From auspicious timings to detailed rituals, here's everything you need to know about Simha Sankranti 2025.

Simha Sankranti 2025: Date And Shubh Muhurat

In 2025, Simha Sankranti falls on Monday, August 17. The Punya Kaal Muhurat is considered the most auspicious period for performing rituals and charity on this day. Simha Sankranti Punya Kala is 05:51 am to 12:25 pm and the duration is 06 hours 34 mins. Simha Sankranti Maha Punya Kala is 05:51 am to 08:03 am and the duration is 02 hours 11 mins. Simha Sankranti Moment is at 02:00 am.

Taking a holy bath in sacred rivers such as the Ganga, Yamuna, or Godavari during this time is believed to wash away sins and purify the soul. Devotees are advised to wake up early, observe fasts, and participate in spiritual activities to harness maximum blessings from this celestial event.

Simha Sankranti 2025: Significance In Hindu Tradition

Simha Sankranti is not just an astronomical occurrence but a spiritually charged moment that connects individuals with cosmic energies. In Hindu tradition, the Sun's transition into the Simha Rashi is symbolic of inner strength, courage, and leadership qualities.

The day is often linked to Surya Dev (Sun God) worship, which is believed to enhance vitality, health, and prosperity. For farmers, this period also marks an important agricultural cycle, making it a time of gratitude and offering prayers for a bountiful harvest.

Simha Sankranti 2025: Puja Vidhi

The day begins with devotees taking a sacred bath during the Brahma Muhurat or within the Punya Kaal Muhurat. After cleansing, they wear clean, preferably yellow or saffron-coloured clothes, as these are considered auspicious for Sun worship.

The puja involves offering water (Arghya) to Surya Dev while chanting mantras like the Aditya Hridaya Stotra. Devotees also light lamps, burn incense, and offer red flowers, jaggery, and wheat to the deity. Performing Surya Namaskar and meditating on the Sun God is also encouraged.

Simha Sankranti 2025: Charity And Acts Of Kindness

One of the most important aspects of Simha Sankranti is daan (charity). Donating food, clothes, gold, or other essentials to the needy is considered highly meritorious. Many devotees offer jaggery, wheat, red cloth, and copper utensils, as these items are believed to please Surya Dev.

Feeding the poor, helping the underprivileged, and offering water to animals and birds are also considered significant. Such acts not only bring blessings but also spread positivity and compassion.

Simha Sankranti 2025: Rituals To Follow For Maximum Blessings

Apart from the puja and charity, devotees are encouraged to observe certain rituals for enhanced spiritual benefits. Fasting from sunrise to sunset is common, breaking the fast only after evening prayers.

Avoiding arguments, refraining from negative thoughts, and maintaining a peaceful demeanour are considered important. Many devotees also engage in reciting the Gayatri Mantra, visiting temples, and offering prayers to Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva along with Surya Dev.

Simha Sankranti 2025: Regional Celebrations

While the spiritual essence remains the same, Simha Sankranti is celebrated differently across regions in India. In Odisha, it is known as Pahala Sankranti and is associated with offering pithas (traditional sweets) to deities.

In Kerala, it aligns with the Chingam month of the Malayalam calendar, marking a festive beginning. Karnataka and Tamil Nadu observe the occasion with temple rituals and community feasts, where devotees gather to share meals after offering prayers.

Simha Sankranti is a time to align with the Sun's powerful energy, purify the body and soul, and embrace spiritual discipline. Whether through puja, charity, or fasting, each act performed on this day holds the power to bring inner peace, prosperity, and divine blessings. As the Sun steps into Simha Rashi, it's an opportunity to ignite your own inner light and strength.