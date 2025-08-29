Woman, 55, Jumps Before Metro At Seelampur: What Happens Emotionally Before Someone Attempts Suicide?

When Is Radha Ashtami 2025, 30th Or 31st August? Know Date, Puja Vidhi, Vrat Katha, And Significance Yoga Spirituality oi-Deepannita Das

Radha Ashtami is one of the most sacred festivals for devotees of Lord Krishna and Radha Rani. It marks the divine appearance day of Goddess Radha, the embodiment of unconditional devotion, love, and spiritual strength.

On this day, devotees eagerly await for fasting, prayers, and grand celebrations in temples across India.

This day is more than just a religious festival-it is a spiritual reminder that devotion and pure love hold the power to connect one with the divine.

Radha Ashtami 2025: Date, Time, And Muhurat

For those wondering whether Radha Ashtami will fall on August 30 or August 31, the exact date is August 31, 2025 (Sunday).

According to the Hindu Panchang, the Ashtami Tithi begins at 10:46 PM on August 30, 2025 and ends at 12:57 AM on September 1, 2025. The Madhyahna Muhurat, the most auspicious time for Radha Ashtami Puja, will be observed from 11:05 AM to 01:38 PM, giving devotees 2 hours and 33 minutes to perform rituals and seek blessings.

Radha Ashtami 2025: Puja Vidhi

The rituals of Radha Ashtami are observed with great devotion and faith. On this day, devotees wake up early, take a holy bath, and wear clean clothes before starting the puja. Fasting is commonly observed, with many choosing a nirjala vrat (fast without food and water) until the puja is completed.

During the Madhyahna Muhurat, idols or pictures of Radha and Krishna are bathed with panchamrit (a mix of milk, curd, ghee, honey, and sugar) and decorated with flowers and ornaments. Devotees recite Radha Ashtami Katha, sing bhajans, and chant mantras dedicated to Radha Rani. Offerings of sweets, fruits, and kheer are made to the goddess, and later distributed as prasad.

Radha Ashtami 2025: Vrat Katha

According to Hindu legends, Radha was discovered as a baby in a lotus in Barsana and was adopted by Vrishabhanu and Kirtida. Though she appeared as a human child, she was a manifestation of Goddess Lakshmi. Stories narrate that Radha was spiritually united with Krishna from birth, symbolizing eternal love and devotion.

The vrat katha also explains that those who sincerely observe Radha Ashtami with faith will be blessed with happiness, spiritual progress, and marital harmony.

Radha Ashtami 2025: Significance

Radha Ashtami is not only about worship but also about reflecting on inner purity and devotion. Observing this festival brings several spiritual and emotional benefits:

It helps devotees cultivate unconditional love and surrender to the divine.

It is believed to remove obstacles in marriage and relationships.

Observing the vrat grants peace of mind and spiritual upliftment.

Devotees believe it brings prosperity, harmony, and blessings from Radha Rani herself.

Why Do We Celebrate Radha Ashtami?

Radha Ashtami celebrates the divine birth of Goddess Radha, believed to have been born in Barsana, Uttar Pradesh. Unlike other deities, Radha is revered not only as the beloved of Lord Krishna but also as the supreme symbol of bhakti (devotion).

Scriptures mention that Radha was not born in a conventional sense but appeared as a divine child, radiating purity and devotion.

This festival emphasizes the power of selfless love and the bond between Radha and Krishna, a union that continues to inspire poets, saints, and devotees across centuries.

This day is celebrated with grandeur in Barsana and Mathura, where temples are decorated with flowers, lamps, and colors. Devotees participate in special kirtans and dance performances, celebrating the eternal love of Radha and Krishna. The famous Radha Rani Temple in Barsana sees lakhs of devotees who gather to witness the festivities.

In other parts of India, temples dedicated to Krishna and Radha organize satsangs, bhajans, and feasts. Families also perform puja at home, keeping the rituals alive for generations.

As devotees gather to worship Radha Rani, the festival reminds us that true happiness lies not in material desires but in surrendering to pure love and devotion.

May this Radha Ashtami bring blessings, peace, and joy into your life.