When Is Lakshmi Puja 2025, 5th Or 6th October? Know Date, Kojagara Puja Timings, Rituals And Mantras Yoga Spirituality oi-Deepannita Das

The fragrance of incense, the soft glow of diyas, and the chants of Lakshmi mantras-Lakshmi Puja is not just a ritual, it is a celebration of hope, prosperity, and divine blessings. Every year, families across India eagerly wait for the most auspicious night dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, fortune, and abundance.

In 2025, there has been a little confusion: should Lakshmi Puja be observed on October 5 or October 6? Festivals in India often depend on the alignment of lunar calendars, and understanding the right muhurat is essential to ensure maximum blessings. The good news is that astrologers have clarified the exact date and time for Kojagara Lakshmi Puja 2025. Let's explore the details, timings, rituals, and mantras that make this festival so special.

When Is Lakshmi Puja 2025? Date And Time

In 2025, Kojagara Lakshmi Puja will be observed on Monday, October 6. This night is also called Sharad Purnima or Kojagari Purnima, considered the most auspicious time to worship Goddess Lakshmi.

The Purnima Tithi begins at 12:23 PM on October 6, 2025, and ends at 9:16 AM on October 7, 2025. Since the full moon night falls on October 6, devotees should perform Lakshmi Puja on this day to invite prosperity, peace, and happiness into their lives.

For the most powerful results, Lakshmi Puja must be performed during the Nishita Kaal, the midnight muhurat considered extremely auspicious.

Kojagara Puja Nishita Time - 11:00 PM to 11:49 PM

Duration - 49 minutes

Moonrise on Kojagara Puja Day - 04:42 PM

It is believed that Goddess Lakshmi roams the earth during this time, asking "Ko jagarti?" meaning "Who is awake?"-and showers blessings on those who are engaged in worship and devotion.

Lakshmi Puja Significance

Lakshmi Puja is deeply symbolic. It falls on the brightest night of the year, when the full moon is said to carry healing powers. Traditionally, people place bowls of kheer (milk and rice pudding) under the moonlight, believing that its rays bless the food with health and prosperity.

The night is also associated with Goddess Lakshmi's blessings on households that remain awake in her devotion. Couples, families, and even communities gather together, chanting mantras and singing bhajans, creating an atmosphere of positivity and divine energy.

Lakshmi Puja 2025: Rituals And Worship Method

On the morning of Kojagara Purnima, homes are cleaned and decorated with rangolis and flowers to welcome the goddess. In the evening, diyas are lit in every corner, symbolizing the removal of darkness and the arrival of abundance.

During the Nishita Kaal, devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi with offerings of flowers, sweets, fruits, and coins. Special mantras like "Om Shreem Mahalakshmyai Namah" are recited 108 times, inviting her divine presence. Many families also read stories from the Lakshmi Puran, reinforcing the importance of faith and devotion.

Lakshmi Puja 2025: Mantras To Chant On Kojagara Purnima

Chanting mantras during Lakshmi Puja is believed to purify the mind and attract wealth. Some powerful mantras include:

"Om Shreem Mahalakshmyai Namah" - For wealth and prosperity.

"Om Hreem Shreem Lakshmibhayo Namah" - For peace and abundance.

"Shree Mahalakshmi Ashtakam" - For devotion and blessings.

Devotees often chant these mantras while offering flowers and lighting incense, creating a vibration of positivity throughout the household.

As the moonlight bathes the earth in silver radiance, let us light diyas not just in our homes, but also in our hearts-removing the darkness of doubt and inviting the brightness of faith. May this Lakshmi Puja bring abundance into your life and guide you towards prosperity.