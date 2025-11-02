Dharmendra Rushed To ICU Due To This... Doctors Urge Octogenarians To Follow Six Golden Kidney-Care Habits

When Is Kartik Purnima 2025, 4th Or 5th November? Date, Time, Puja Rituals, Mantras, And Donation Rules Yoga Spirituality oi-Deepannita Das

Every month in the Hindu calendar is special, but the full moon day of Kartik-Kartik Purnima-holds divine importance. This sacred day marks the end of the holy Kartik month, celebrated with fasting, prayers, bathing rituals, and charitable acts.

It is believed that performing puja, taking a dip in sacred rivers, and donating essentials on this day can bring blessings equal to performing a thousand yajnas. Let us know more about this day.

Kartik Purnima 2025: Date, Time, When Is The Full Moon Of Kartik Month?

Kartik Purnima falls on the Shukla Purnima Tithi of the Kartik month, which corresponds to Wednesday, November 5, 2025. This year, the full moon date starts on November 4 at 10:36 PM and ends on November 5 at 6:48 PM. The moonrise on Kartik Purnima day is expected at 4:36 PM, making it the perfect time for rituals and spiritual practices.

It is celebrated with grandeur across India, particularly in Varanasi, Pushkar, Haridwar, and other pilgrimage towns. On this day, devotees light lamps, perform Lord Vishnu's puja, and participate in the famous Dev Deepawali celebrations in Kashi, where the ghats glow with thousands of diyas symbolizing enlightenment and liberation.

Kartik Purnima 2025: Spiritual Importance

According to Hindu scriptures, Kartik Purnima is the day when Lord Vishnu took the form of Matsya (the fish avatar) to save the world. It also marks the victory of Lord Shiva over the demon Tripurasura, hence the day is known as Tripuri Purnima or Tripurari Purnima.

Spiritually, Kartik Purnima is believed to erase karmic debts, purify the soul, and grant divine grace. It's also the day when the universe's energy is said to be at its highest vibration, making it a powerful time for prayer, meditation, and manifestation of good intentions.

Kartik Purnima 2025: Puja Rituals To Follow

Devotees wake up before sunrise and take a holy dip in a river or any clean water body, known as Kartik Snan. After cleansing the body and mind, they worship Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi with incense, flowers, and ghee lamps.

Lighting diyas is a crucial ritual of this day. Devotees illuminate temples, homes, and riverbanks with rows of lamps as an offering to the gods and to ward off negative energies. Many also observe fasts, breaking them only after offering prayers during the evening moonrise.

Kartik Purnima 2025: Mantras To Chant For Prosperity And Peace

Chanting Vishnu and Shiva mantras on this day helps in attaining mental peace, success, and divine blessings. Commonly recited mantras include:

Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya - dedicated to Lord Vishnu for salvation and spiritual upliftment.

Om Namah Shivaya - a powerful chant for inner strength, purity, and self-realization.

Devotees also recite the Satyanarayan Katha and offer prayers for their ancestors' peace.

Kartik Purnima 2025: How To Donate And What To Offer

Charity plays a vital role in Kartik Purnima celebrations. Donating essentials such as food, clothes, blankets, lamps, and grains to the needy is believed to attract prosperity and reduce past life sins.

It is said that donations made on this day bring blessings equivalent to performing yajnas. Devotees also feed cows, offer food to Brahmins, and distribute sweets or fruits to children and poor families.

Lighting lamps during Kartik Purnima isn't just symbolic-it represents the triumph of inner light over ignorance. The flame signifies spiritual awakening, while the act of offering light mirrors the purification of one's soul.

By combining fasting, meditation, and charity, devotees align themselves with divine energy, paving the way for clarity, calm, and abundance.