When Is Akshaya Navami 2025, 30th Or 31st October? Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Mantras And Significance Yoga Spirituality oi-Deepannita Das

October's sacred calendar marks one of the most auspicious observances, Akshaya Navami, also known as Amla Navami or Krita Yuga Navami. It is believed that the Satya Yuga (the age of truth) began on this very day, making it a festival that celebrates endless spiritual growth, prosperity, and renewal. The word "Akshaya" means "imperishable", signifying that any act of charity, prayer, or devotion performed on this day never diminishes but multiplies manifold.

This year, Akshaya Navami 2025 brings a rare alignment of cosmic blessings, falling just after Chhath Puja and before Devutthana Ekadashi, turning the week into a spiritually charged period of gratitude and light.

Akshaya Navami 2025: Date, Time

According to the Hindu Panchang, Akshaya Navami in 2025 will be observed on Friday, October 31.

Important timings are as follows:

Akshaya Navami Purvahna Time: 05:40 AM to 10:03 AM

Duration: 4 Hours 23 Minutes

Navami Tithi Begins: 10:06 AM on October 30, 2025

Navami Tithi Ends: 10:03 AM on October 31, 2025

This means that the most auspicious time for puja falls during the morning hours of October 31, when celestial energies are said to be most vibrant for prayers and offerings.

Akshaya Navami 2025: Puja Vidhi

Devotees wake up early, take a holy bath, and wear clean or new clothes. A sacred space is prepared in the house, usually facing east, where Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi are worshipped together, symbolising eternal abundance and divine sustenance.

The puja begins with the lighting of a ghee diya and the chanting of Vishnu mantras. Tulsi leaves, yellow flowers, jaggery, and water are offered to Lord Vishnu. A special ritual involves worshipping the Amla (Gooseberry) tree, which is believed to be the dwelling of Lord Vishnu on this day. Devotees circumambulate the tree, tie sacred threads around its trunk, and light lamps near its roots.

Charity plays an essential role on Akshaya Navami. Donating food, clothes, or money to the needy is said to bring unending blessings and good karma.

Akshaya Navami 2025: Mantras To Chant

Chanting specific mantras on Akshaya Navami amplifies the spiritual merit of the day. The following are considered highly auspicious:

1. Vishnu Gayatri Mantra:

"Om Narayanaya Vidmahe, Vasudevaya Dheemahi, Tanno Vishnuh Prachodayat."

This mantra invokes Lord Vishnu's divine grace, helping devotees attain peace, wealth, and inner balance.

2. Lakshmi Beej Mantra:

"Om Hreem Shreem Lakshmibhyo Namah."

It invites prosperity and ensures that material abundance aligns with spiritual fulfillment.

Devotees also recite the Vishnu Sahasranama or the Bhagavad Gita chapters dedicated to dharma and detachment, symbolizing the eternal essence of righteousness that began on Akshaya Navami.

Akshaya Navami 2025: Significance

The significance of Akshaya Navami lies in its timeless message, that good deeds never perish. According to ancient belief, the Krita Yuga (Satya Yuga) commenced on this day. The scriptures narrate that worshipping Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi on Akshaya Navami grants never-ending virtue and joy, just as the name suggests.

In parts of North India, the festival is also known as Amla Navami, where devotees revere the Amla tree, symbolizing health and eternal life. It is believed that even touching the Amla tree or consuming its fruit on this day purifies one's karma.

Farmers in many regions mark this day by beginning new agricultural activities, as the day is believed to bless the soil with fertility and prosperity. Families often prepare sweet dishes made of jaggery, rice, and milk, and offer them to deities before sharing with loved ones.

Spiritually, Akshaya Navami teaches that abundance is not measured by wealth but by gratitude and generosity. Every prayer offered, every act of kindness performed, and every seed of faith planted today continues to yield blessings in unseen ways.