What Makes November 2025 Spiritually Significant? Key Indian Festivals And Religious Dates To Know

November 2025 is full of celebrations, rituals, and moments of devotion across India. From Tulasi Vivah and Dev Diwali to Guru Nanak Jayanti and Nehru Jayanti, the month brings a mix of spiritual significance and cultural warmth. According to Drik Panchang, almost every week is marked by an auspicious day making November one of the most eventful months of the year.

Photo Credit: Instagram/Oneindia

Festivals And Observances In Early November

November 1 - Kansa Vadh, Bhishma Panchak Begins, Devutthana Ekadashi Begins

The month starts with Kansa Vadh, observed on Kartika Shukla Dashami, symbolising the triumph of good over evil. The same day also marks the beginning of Bhishma Panchak - a five-day period of fasting and devotion dedicated to Lord Vishnu - and Devutthana Ekadashi, which celebrates the awakening of Lord Vishnu after four months of rest during Chaturmas.

November 2 - Tulasi Vivah, Vaishnava Devutthana Ekadashi, Yogeshwara Dwadashi, Tamasa Manvadi

This day is considered highly auspicious with Tulasi Vivah, the symbolic wedding of the holy basil plant (Tulsi) to Lord Vishnu, often performed in households and temples. It also includes Vaishnava Devutthana Ekadashi, Yogeshwara Dwadashi, and Tamasa Manvadi, which signifies the beginning of a new Manvantara in Hindu cosmology.

November 3 - Vishweshwara Vrat and Soma Pradosh Vrat

Devotees observe Vishweshwara Vrat in honour of Lord Shiva and Soma Pradosh Vrat, which falls on a Monday and is considered especially powerful for spiritual cleansing and blessings.

November 4 - Vaikuntha Chaturdashi, Manikarnika Snan, Kartika Chaumasi Chaudas

Vaikuntha Chaturdashi is dedicated to both Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva, celebrated with rituals that represent unity among the two deities. The same day, devotees take part in Manikarnika Snan, a sacred bath in Varanasi, and Kartika Chaumasi Chaudas, as per the Jain calendar.

November 5 - Dev Diwali, Guru Nanak Jayanti, Bhishma Panchak Ends

Dev Diwali lights up the ghats of Varanasi, marking the victory of Lord Shiva over Tripurasura. The day also celebrates Guru Nanak Jayanti, the birth of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, founder of Sikhism. It's also the concluding day of Bhishma Panchak, closing a period of devotion to Lord Vishnu.

Jain observances include the end of Kartika Ashtahnika, and the day also features Kartika Ratha Yatra, Kartika Purnima Vrat, Anvadhan, and Uttama Manvadi.

Mid-Month Observances

November 6 - Start of Margashirsha, Masik Karthigai

Margashirsha month begins in North India, considered auspicious for Vishnu worship. Masik Karthigai, based on the solar calendar, is celebrated with lamps lit in honour of Lord Shiva.

November 7 - Rohini Vrat

Observed by the Jain community, Rohini Vrat is dedicated to spiritual discipline and detachment from worldly desires.

November 8 - Ganadhipa Sankashti

A day devoted to Lord Ganesha, Ganadhipa Sankashti is observed with fasting and evening moon sighting rituals.

November 15 - Utpanna Ekadashi

Utpanna Ekadashi marks the creation of Ekadashi and is observed with fasting and devotion to Lord Vishnu.

November 16 - Vrishchika Sankranti

The Sun moves from Libra (Tula) to Scorpio (Vrishchika), marking Vrishchika Sankranti, a transition considered ideal for charity and prayer.

November 17 - Mandala Pooja Begins, Soma Pradosh Vrat

In Kerala, Mandala Pooja marks the beginning of the 41-day Sabarimala pilgrimage season. The same day, devotees observe Soma Pradosh Vrat in honour of Lord Shiva.

November 18 - Masik Shivaratri

Masik Shivaratri is observed monthly to worship Lord Shiva, with fasting and night-long prayers.

End Of Month Festivals

November 19 - Darsha Amavasya

Darsha Amavasya marks the new moon day, ideal for performing ancestral rites and prayers.

November 20 - Margashirsha Amavasya

The second new moon observance of the month, Margashirsha Amavasya, holds significance for seeking peace and prosperity.

November 22 - Chandra Darshana

The first sighting of the crescent moon after Amavasya is celebrated as Chandra Darshana, bringing blessings for the new lunar month.

November 24 - Vinayaka Chaturthi

Devotees worship Lord Ganesha on Vinayaka Chaturthi, seeking wisdom and success.

November 25 - Vivah Panchami, Naga Panchami (Telugu Calendar)

Vivah Panchami celebrates the divine marriage of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita. In some Telugu regions, Naga Panchami is also observed on this day.

November 26 - Subrahmanya Sashti, Champa Shashthi, Skanda Sashti

Subrahmanya Sashti, also known as Skanda Sashti, is dedicated to Lord Kartikeya. The day is marked with special pujas, fasts, and rituals across South India.

November 28 - Masik Durgashtami

The month concludes with Masik Durgashtami, celebrated on Margashirsha Shukla Ashtami, honouring Goddess Durga and her strength.

Photo Credit: Oneindia

Wrapping Up The Month

From Dev Diwali to Guru Nanak Jayanti, November 2025 is a blend of devotion, heritage, and reflection. With so many observances lined up, it's a time to reconnect with faith, family, and tradition, something Drik Panchang captures beautifully in its detailed festival listings.