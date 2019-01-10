Chanakya Niti: Things You Must Do Before Starting Something New

Chanakya was not just the political advisor of Chandragupta Maurya, he was also a great economist and philosopher as well. A great thinker, he succeeded in most of the ventures he started in his life. A man of ethics, Chanakya never found it hard to switch to being wicked when it came to his enemies.

It was all because of this practicality in him, that he could take revenge of his humiliation done at the hands of Dhananad. Not only he lived a life of success, but he even left his morals jotted down in the form of books for us to refer to. Taken from the books authored by him, here is one of his teachings in which he tells 6 things you must do before starting something new. Read more.