Chanakya Niti: People Should Never Stay In These Places

1. Yasmin Deshe Na Sammano - The Country Where There Is No Respect A country where one gets no respect is not good for the stay of a person. If he does not get respect over there, it will be disastrous for his personal as well as professional life. No career would help at such a place, since others would not buy from or trust a person whom they do not trust. Similarly, disrespect from the natives of the place will undermine the person's confidence and affect his personal life.

2. Na Vrittirna – There Is No Income It goes unsaid that one should not choose a place for living where there is no income possible. Since there is no income or no source of income, survival at such a place is next to impossible. Neither will a person be able to feed himself, nor will he earn respect without any occupation.

3. Na Cha Bandhawa – Where There Are No Friends Or Relatives One should also not stay at a place where he has no friends or family members. It is only our personal acquaintances that can help us at times of need. However, the relationship might be with a relative or a friend, they can still be reached out for help, while one is in a strange land. However, when there is no such help available, it might complicate things for the worse.