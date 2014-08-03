Powerful Ways To Accumulate Good Karma

Before we go into anything, let us address the most basic question - what is "Karma"? Karma can be seen as a law - a law that governs our thoughts, words and actions. What we do, we get. Karma is the most profound spiritual concept that we humans know of.

Karma thus comes from the the Sanskrti word - Kar, which means to do. Hence, all that we do, is what comes under Karma. Now Karma is further divided into various forms and parts on various accounts. For example, according to Buddhism, there are eight forms of right Karma; and thus going against these rules would be a wrong Karma; hence, the eight basic forms of Karma.

According to Hindu concepts, Karma is divided into three primary types based on time. These are Snachitta, Prarabda and Agami.

Sanchitta

Sanchitta is the Karma that has accumulated over the years, but has not manifested into fruits. It refers to that Karma the results for which have not been received by the one who had performed this Karma. Thus, in simple words, an action done in the past for which you have not been rewarded is the Sanchitta Karma.

Prarabda

This Karma is the one that you are performing now. It is free from your past Karma and is largely based on your knowledge and intentions in the present time.

Agami

Agami is a Sanskrit word which means - which is yet to come. Hence, the Karma that you have not performed yet but will perform in future is termed as Agami Karma.

Thus, it indicates that these three forms of Karma are basically the three forms of Karma pertaining to the actions of the past, present and future. Be it past, present or the future, all we want is that the Karma we do should be good. It is primarily because of the prevailing belief that Karma pays you back. Most of us commit mistakes, though unknowingly, which might be termed as bad Karma.

Hence, we seek ways to make the Karma better or increase our awareness about the good Karma. Every one of us humans will face the effects of the things we do, for the law of cause and effect is impregnable. In this article, we look at ways by which we can accumulate good Karma.

Here are 6 powerful ways to accumulate good Karma. Following these few important points will definitely enable us to attract good luck in our lives and bring in tremendous good fortune.