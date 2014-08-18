The Three Types Of Karma Sanchita, Prarabdha And Agami

Karma Of Thought, Word And Action In a common understanding of Karma, it has been divided into three types on the basis of how the Karma is done - Karma of thought , karma of words and karma of action. This is because the thoughts, words and physical actions, every thing we do reaches a conclusion and gives a result. Hence, There are fundamentally three types of karma that a person can commit and consequently go on to face the effects for. While karma of word and karma of action are more tangible means of understanding the concept, the first one, karma of thought, is in a league of its own to say the least.

Now what exactly do these three types of karma signify? It implies that on a fundamental level, by doing any of these three things, one will face the effects. For instance, it isn't only from action that you face the effects of karma. You face effects even on the basis of your words and thoughts.

Karma Of Thought Is Paramount Among the three types of karma, karma of thought is the most difficult to control and the effects are often not realised. Since thoughts is what results into actions, it become more important. Thoughts can be our greatest treasures and can be the greatest deterrents to a healthy self -- a healthy mind to be more specific. If we wish to avert the negativities of karma, checking these three things -- thought, word and action is important. When we reflect on these three things, we will definitely come to understand the right way of living. However, according to many Hindu texts, Karma can be divided into three types on the basis of time. Sanchita, Prarabdha and Agami, these are the three main types. This explanation, is what we generally refer to while talking about Karma.

Prarabdha Karma Prarabdha is that form of Karma, which has matured. Prarabdha, another name for matured, it is just like a fruit which has ripened. Whether you pluck the fruit or it falls down on its own, it has to detach itself from the tree when it has ripened. This explains the Prarabdha Karma. When the result of an act that you have already committed in the past, is coming to you now, such a Karma is Prarabdha Karma. You can not escape it. It is just like an arrow that has been shot, it will meet its target and there is no escape for it. Whatever, has been committed and the results of which you are getting at present, is called Prarabdha Karma.

Sanchita Karma Then comes the Sanchita Karma. It can also be called stored Karma. It is that Karma which has been committed but the results have not come so far. While some of the Karmas might mature early, others might take some time. For instance, not all the fruits ripe at the same time. Similarly not all the Karmas get their results at the same time, they take their own period to mature. Hence, such Sanchita Karma might take some years, or even lives to mature. Probably that is why it is said that some situations in the present life are the results of the Karmas of the past life. But what is worth knowing here is that we can change the Prarabdha Karma and thus change its results.