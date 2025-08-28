Third Day Of Onam 2025: Chodhi Spreads Flowers, Smiles And Kerala’s Seasonal Buzz Of Joyful Festivities Yoga Spirituality oi-Riny John

If Atham lights the spark of Onam and Chithira builds the anticipation, then Chodhi, the third day of the festival, is when Kerala begins to truly feel drenched in festivity. For many Malayalis, memories of Chodhi are wrapped in the smell of freshly plucked flowers, the sight of expanding floral carpets at the doorstep, and the bustle of shopping for new clothes and festive essentials. This is the day when Onam begins to move from gentle beginnings to a rhythm of colour, togetherness, and preparation.

The Expanding Pookalam Tradition

The Pookalam (floral rangoli) is the heart of Onam's celebration, and Chodhi marks the stage where it starts to bloom in its truest form. By the third day, children, mothers, and sometimes even grandparents gather in the courtyard with baskets of fresh blossoms-marigolds, thumba (Ceylon slitwort), hibiscus, and chrysanthemums.

Each petal is carefully arranged to create larger, more intricate designs than the days before. It isn't just decoration; the Pookalam is symbolic of welcoming King Mahabali, the beloved ruler whose annual return is the essence of Onam. Many Malayalis remember the joy of waking up early, racing to nearby fields to pluck flowers, and the friendly neighbourhood rivalry of whose Pookalam looked grandest.

Households Buzzing With Preparations

By Chodhi, the excitement in homes is unmistakable. Kitchens begin to stock ingredients for the grand Onam Sadya, though the full-scale cooking happens later. Spices are ground fresh, banana leaves are readied, and jars of pickles and papadams make their way to shelves.

Markets too come alive-vendors calling out with baskets full of jasmine garlands, sugarcane stalks, fresh vegetables, and bundles of plantain. For many families, a trip to the market on Chodhi is a ritual in itself, filled with bargaining, laughter, and the heady fragrance of flowers and spices.

Temple Visits And Chanting Hymns

Even as homes brim with activity, many families also make time to visit nearby temples. Dressed in simple yet festive attire, they light lamps, offer prayers, and seek blessings for prosperity and health. The cool stone floors under bare feet, the fragrance of incense, and the sound of priests chanting hymns often create a grounding pause amid the day's lively preparations.

Community, Nostalgia, And Togetherness

For Malayalis who grew up in Kerala, Chodhi is remembered not just for rituals but for its warmth. It is a day of community spirit, when families visit one another, exchange flowers for Pookalam, and children share banana chips or homemade sweets with friends.

Even those living away from Kerala hold Chodhi close to their hearts-recollecting the games played in the backyard, the long evenings filled with chatter, and the glow of oil lamps flickering against the dusk.

Chodhi often evokes nostalgia: of simpler times, of cousins crowding around the courtyard, of laughter that carried into the night. It is this sense of belonging that continues to make Onam special across generations.

Chodhi In 2025: Keeping Traditions Alive

As Onam is celebrated in 2025, Chodhi continues to retain its essence. While city families may buy flowers from stalls instead of plucking them at dawn, and Pookalam designs might borrow inspiration from social media, the spirit remains unchanged. The day is still about coming together, decorating with devotion, and preparing for the grand days ahead.

Chodhi reminds us that festivals are not just marked by rituals but by the warmth of shared memories. It's the laughter of cousins around the Pookalam, the rustle of new clothes bought from the market, the aroma of spices being ground in the kitchen-all of it stitched together into a fabric of joy.