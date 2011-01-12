ENGLISH

    Why Swami Vivekananda's Vedic Wisdom Still Appeal To The Youth Today

    Swami Vivekananda presented the traditional Vedic wisdom in a form that appeals to the new generation. He claimed that spirituality should be followed, with proper comprehension of the essence and not following blind worship, merely following rules without understanding them.

    Swami Vivekananda says “To worship is inherent in every man's nature; only the highest

    philosophy can rise to pure abstraction," He says that it is fine to worship God in any form, but with the understanding of the underlying divinity in the form and not just worshipping the form by itself. Swamiji narrates a short story that reveals the aforesaid truth.

    A stag once boasted to about his horns its young one. “Look how beautiful and powerful my horns are! I can kill can human with these horns"

    Just then they happened to hear the sound of hunters' bugle in a distance. They stag took to its heels with its young one following. When they reached a safer zone, the young one asked, “You said that you can kill any human with your powerful horns. But why did you run away at the sound of the bugle?"

    The stag replied, “I know I have powerful horns, however when I hear that sound, something within me causes me to flee, forgetting the fact of my powerful horns!"

    Swami Vivekananda points out in this short story, that when we hear the bugle sound of the rules laid down in the books, habits and old superstitions before we realise, we are bound by them, forgetting our true essence, which is freedom.

    This yet another story of Swami Vivekananda that is inspiring.

