Swami Vivekananda's 157th Birth Anniversary: A Tribute To The Great Indian Saint
The dawn of January 12, 1863, saw the birth of a world mover, Swami Vivekananda. It is a known fact that Swami Vivekananda wrapped the age-old Vedantic wisdom in a modern covering, for the youth of all ages to get inspired and thereby imbibe them. The Swami has surpassed succession in his mission, and even years after him dropping his mortal coil, his teachings are loved and followed by all.
The inherent vibrant quality in Swami Vivekananda's teachings and his dynamic personality are what present him as the perennial source of inspiration to seekers. Spirituality assumed a new meaning in his teachings. It was no more a subject for the grave. It was no more a subject that shuns materialism, for Swami dreamt of a materialistically prosperous country, powered by spirituality. Spirituality assumed a new tone altogether.
The throbbing life in the tone of his teachings is the element that keeps drawing people from multifarious backgrounds, from a peasant to a priest, layman to the intellectual, spiritual to non-spiritual, etc. Even Barack Obama, the US President, quoted Swami on his India visit in 2010.
Let us take a glimpse into the sayings of the inspired youth on Swami Vivekananda's birthday, celebrated as National Youth Day. Read on.
1. Jinlal Shah, a young man says,"Meditation can change life; one of the biggest example set by Swami Vivekananda. Memory power, confidence, concentration comes through this. Stories of Vivekananda are also life-changing. New generation including me are really unlucky that we have not got a chance to listen to the words coming forth from Swami Vivekananda".
However, his teachings still find a shape in the form of numerous books.
2. Satish Janagama, a follower, goes on to say, "The Holy Spirit visited this world in the form of Swamiji. Everything we get from his works".
Swami Vivekananda's teachings saw a perfect balance between the head and the heart, which is also one of the reasons, that draws followers.
3. Grishma goes on to say,"My eyes fill with tears and my heart with love and I really get tremendous energy by reading about him. He and only he can be my guru".
4. Ramprit Kumar, another follower says,"I would like to mention here that I strongly believe in spirituality as the only path of living life or know about the true meaning of life".
It is thus, definitely a good sign that people are imbibing spiritual teachings, for it could be the only sure repose in testing times driven blindly towards materialism only. Swami Vivekananda's teachings are a lighthouse of wisdom and hope that lead people towards the steady shore.
5. The words of Theja Kondapalli, clearly reflect this, "It is a great privilege to follow Swami s ideals in our life. It is very difficult to follow his path, but once you become his follower, anything is achievable in an honest, truthful, morally correct, win-win, all-around development-oriented way, without causing any loss to anybody connected to the given work. Swamiji said that if he has five men who can take all the load and stand tall as pillars of this nation, the country can become strong and powerful. Thankfully we have so many..."
Let us remember the towering personality, Swami Vivekananda and his teachings on his birthday, to mark the birth of wisdom in our lives.
