Sharad Purnima Vrat 2025, 6 Or 7 October? Confirmed Date, Time, And Tradition Behind Keeping Kheer Under Moon Yoga Spirituality oi-Deepannita Das

Sharad Purnima is considered one of the most spiritually charged nights of the year - a time when the moon's energy reaches its highest vibration and divine consciousness becomes most accessible to human beings. On this sacred night, nature itself seems to pause in meditation. The mind feels still, the air feels pure, and the light of the full moon carries an unmistakable sense of peace.

Spiritual seekers believe that Sharad Purnima is not just an astronomical event, but a cosmic moment of alignment. The moon's rays are said to hold healing vibrations that nourish both body and soul. Staying awake in prayer or silence on this night is believed to enhance inner clarity, emotional balance, and spiritual strength.

From ancient times, people have believed that the moon on Sharad Purnima drips with amrit, the nectar of immortality. And perhaps that's why, in homes across India, bowls of kheer-a sweet rice pudding made with milk and sugar-are kept under the open sky, allowing the moonlight to bless them.

So, when is Sharad Purnima on October 6 or 7? Let's clear that doubt, understand the spiritual science behind this tradition, and rediscover why this night is considered the most divine of all full moons.

Sharad Purnima 2025 Date And Shubh Muhurat

According to the Hindu Panchang, Sharad Purnima in 2025 will be observed on Monday, October 6.

Purnima Tithi Begins: 12:23 PM on October 6, 2025

Purnima Tithi Ends: 09:16 AM on October 7, 2025

Moonrise on Sharad Purnima Day: 04:42 PM

Since the full moon will rise on the evening of October 6, most devotees will perform Sharad Purnima Vrat and night rituals on that date. The tithi will continue till the next morning, allowing devotees to observe moon worship till dawn.

This confirms that Sharad Purnima 2025 will be celebrated on October 6 (Monday) with fasting, moon gazing, and the age-old ritual of keeping kheer under the moonlight.

Why Is Sharad Purnima So Special?

Sharad Purnima marks the end of the monsoon and the beginning of the harvest season. It is believed to be the only night when the moon shines with all sixteen kalas-phases of perfection. Each kala represents a human virtue, and together they symbolize completeness.

In Hindu mythology, this night is also associated with Lord Krishna's Raas Leela with the gopis of Vrindavan. According to legend, the divine moonlit dance of love, devotion, and bliss took place on Sharad Purnima night, when time itself stood still, and the earth was drenched in spiritual ecstasy.

It is said that on this night, the moonlight turns medicinal. The rays are believed to nourish both the body and soul, helping restore health and balance.

Wh Kheer Is Kept Under The Moon

Perhaps the most enchanting part of Sharad Purnima night is the tradition of preparing kheer and keeping it under the moonlight. The belief is that as the moon's rays fall on the milk and rice mixture, it absorbs lunar energy-making it cool, soothing, and filled with positive vibrations.

In many homes, the kheer is placed in silver vessels because silver enhances the moon's energy. Devotees then consume it the next morning as prasad, said to bring peace, health, and prosperity.

Science too offers an interesting perspective: moonlight on Sharad Purnima has a unique cooling effect due to the clear post-monsoon sky, and keeping food under it naturally lowers its temperature while enhancing its digestibility.

So, whether seen through the lens of faith or science, the ritual is deeply meaningful-a moment where nature, devotion, and healing come together.

Sharad Purnima Vrat And Its Significance

Many devotees observe a Sharad Purnima fast (Vrat) to honor Goddess Lakshmi and the divine moon. They abstain from food during the day and spend the night reciting hymns, singing devotional songs, and watching the moon.

It is believed that Goddess Lakshmi descends on Earth on this night to bless her devotees with wealth and happiness. Those who stay awake and pray are said to receive her divine grace.

In Bengal, Odisha, and Assam, the night is also celebrated as Kojagari Lakshmi Puja, where the goddess of prosperity is worshipped with offerings of sweets and rice flakes. The word Kojagari means "who is awake?"-a call to those who remain awake in devotion as Goddess Lakshmi walks the earth.

In 2025, Sharad Purnima falls on a Monday, a day dedicated to Lord Shiva. This rare alignment is considered highly auspicious for those seeking spiritual strength and peace.

Astrologers believe that performing Lakshmi Puja or Shiv Abhishek on this night can multiply blessings manifold. Couples often pray for harmony, and families come together to celebrate under the calm, glowing moon.