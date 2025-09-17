Sanaya Irani Turns 42: She Once Acted With Aamir Khan And Even Salman Khan’s Mother Couldn’t Resist Her Charm

Sarva Pitru Amavasya 2025: Beware Of Skipping These Rituals Or You May Anger Your Ancestors! Yoga Spirituality oi-Riny John

This year, in 2025 Sarva Pitru Amavasya falls on Sunday, 21 September, which will mark the end of Pitru Paksha, a sacred time when families honour their ancestors. Performing these rituals is said to bring peace to departed souls and blessings for future generations, but neglecting them or doing them carelessly can invite the wrath of your ancestors. What exactly could go wrong, and which rituals are absolutely essential to avoid their anger?

What Angers Ancestors On Sarva Pitru Amavasya

1. Skipping Shraddha or Tarpan

The single most important duty is to perform Shraddha or at least offer tarpan with water and sesame seeds. Ancestors are believed to feel hungry and neglected if no offerings are made. Skipping this ritual without genuine reason is said to invite their displeasure.

2. Offering impure or unsuitable food

Food offered to ancestors should always be fresh, sattvic (pure, vegetarian), and prepared with devotion. Stale leftovers, meat, alcohol, or excessively spicy food are considered unfit. Serving such offerings is thought to dishonour the Pitris.

3. Disrespecting Brahmins, guests, or the needy

Tradition holds that ancestors accept offerings through priests, guests, or hungry people. If they are insulted, neglected, or not properly fed, the Pitris are said to feel insulted too.

4. Performing rituals carelessly

Rushing through Shraddha or treating it as a formality is seen as an act of disregard. Ancestors are believed to value sincerity; performing rites without faith is said to anger them.

5. Forgetting water offerings

Even if one cannot manage a full Shraddha, at least offering water mixed with sesame (tilanjali) is essential. Neglecting even this basic ritual is said to upset ancestors deeply.

6. Indulging in prohibited acts

Cutting hair or nails, eating meat and eggs, drinking alcohol, gambling, or celebrating festivities on this day are viewed as disrespectful. Such actions are believed to offend ancestors and weaken their blessings.

Understanding Pitru Dosha

According to texts like the Garuda Purana and Matsya Purana, ancestors who feel forgotten or dishonoured may express their displeasure as 'Pitru Dosha'. This is believed to result in stalled progress, recurring family issues, health struggles, or difficulties in maintaining harmony. On the other hand, when Sarva Pitru Amavasya is observed with devotion, ancestors are said to shower protection, guidance, and prosperity upon their descendants.

The Essence Of The Day

This "anger of ancestors" is a way of reminding us of our responsibility to honour those who came before us. By performing even simple rituals with sincerity - offering water, cooking a fresh meal, feeding someone in need, families express gratitude and continue the sacred chain of remembrance. On 21 September 2025, as households light lamps and offer prayers, the message is simple: keep your ancestors close through respect, and they will continue to keep you protected.