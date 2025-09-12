Pitru Paksha 2025: Do’s And Don’ts You Must Know To Honour Ancestors With Respect Yoga Spirituality oi-Riny John

Every year, Hindus observe a fortnight known as Pitru Paksha, a deeply spiritual period dedicated to paying homage to one's ancestors. Falling in the waning phase of the lunar cycle, it is believed that during these days the souls of forefathers return to earth to receive offerings from their descendants. Families come together to perform Shraddha, Tarpan, and Pinda daan - rituals that symbolise gratitude, remembrance, and the hope of ensuring peace for departed souls.

Pitru Paksha is a time of reflection, humility and restraint, reminding us to pause from the rush of worldly pursuits. Observing certain do's and don'ts is not about superstition but about creating a disciplined environment where respect, cleanliness, and sincerity take centre stage. By understanding these traditions, we step closer to a culture of remembrance that values ancestry as much as the present.

The Do's: Rituals And Practices To Follow

Perform Shraddha and Tarpan: These rituals are considered the heart of Pitru Paksha, performed on the specific tithi of the ancestor.

These rituals are considered the heart of Pitru Paksha, performed on the specific tithi of the ancestor. Offer Pinda and Food: Balls of rice (pinda) and simple sattvik food are prepared and offered to ancestors, often placed on banana leaves or in earthen pots.

Balls of rice (pinda) and simple sattvik food are prepared and offered to ancestors, often placed on banana leaves or in earthen pots. Feed the Needy and Animals: Serving food to Brahmins, priests, the poor, cows, crows and dogs is seen as a way to honour ancestors.

Serving food to Brahmins, priests, the poor, cows, crows and dogs is seen as a way to honour ancestors. Maintain a Sattvik Diet: Freshly cooked vegetarian meals without onion, garlic or other tamasic ingredients are preferred.

Freshly cooked vegetarian meals without onion, garlic or other tamasic ingredients are preferred. Use Traditional Vessels: Offerings are ideally placed in earthenware, on leaves, or in copper/brass/silver utensils depending on family tradition.

Offerings are ideally placed in earthenware, on leaves, or in copper/brass/silver utensils depending on family tradition. Keep Surroundings Pure: Cleanliness in the home and puja space is important, as is maintaining respectful silence during rituals.

The Don'ts: What To Avoid During Pitru Paksha

No Auspicious Events: Weddings, engagements, housewarmings and property purchases are avoided during this period.

Weddings, engagements, housewarmings and property purchases are avoided during this period. Avoid Haircuts and Grooming: Trimming nails, shaving or cutting hair is generally prohibited.

Trimming nails, shaving or cutting hair is generally prohibited. No Non-Veg, Alcohol or Intoxicants: This includes meat, fish, eggs, onion, garlic, alcohol, tobacco and betel paan.

This includes meat, fish, eggs, onion, garlic, alcohol, tobacco and betel paan. Don't Use Iron, Steel, Plastic or Glass for Offerings: Instead, use clay, leaves or traditional metals.

Instead, use clay, leaves or traditional metals. Refrain from Festivities and Indulgence: Loud celebrations, parties or unnecessary travel are discouraged.

Loud celebrations, parties or unnecessary travel are discouraged. Avoid Disrespect: Speaking harshly, mocking rituals or neglecting ancestor rites is considered inauspicious.

Why These Traditions Matter

Each of these practices, whether offering food or avoiding tamasic habits, is rooted in the belief that ancestors remain connected to the living. Pitru Paksha is less about restrictions and more about mindfulness, stepping away from indulgence and focusing on remembrance, humility and family harmony.

A Time Of Reflection And Gratitude

Pitru Paksha is about pausing to acknowledge the people whose lives shaped our own. Each offering, whether it is food for ancestors or charity for the needy, becomes a gesture of remembrance and respect. The do's and don'ts may feel traditional, but they serve an important purpose - encouraging simplicity, discipline and mindfulness at a time devoted to spiritual connection.

In following these customs with sincerity, families not only seek peace for their ancestors but also strengthen their own sense of identity and continuity. Pitru Paksha, then, is both a personal and collective act of gratitude - a fortnight that bridges past and present, reminding us that our roots give us strength to move forward..