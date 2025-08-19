Love Bite On Your Neck? Quick Beauty, Fashion Hacks To Hide It Before Parents Or Colleagues Notice Anything!

Pithori Amavasya 2025: Bhadrapada Amavasya Significance, Key Rituals And Muhurat Timings You Should Know Yoga Spirituality oi-Riny John

Pithori Amavasya, also known as Bhadrapada Amavasya, is a significant day in the Hindu calendar dedicated to honoring ancestors and seeking their blessings. In 2025, this auspicious day falls on August 22, with the Amavasya tithi beginning at 11:55 AM on August 22 and ending at 11:35 AM on August 23.

What Is Pithori Amavasya?

Amavasya refers to the new moon day in the Hindu lunar calendar, considered ideal for introspection, spiritual practices, and honoring one's ancestors. Pithori Amavasya occurs in the Bhadrapada month, usually falling in August or September. This day is especially significant for performing Shraddha rituals, believed to alleviate Pitra Dosha (ancestral curses) and bring peace to the souls of departed ancestors.

Rituals And Celebrations

Pitru Tarpan (Ancestral Offering)

Devotees offer water mixed with sesame seeds to their ancestors, seeking their blessings and peace for their souls. This ritual is a powerful way to honor departed family members.

Shraddha Ceremony

A formal ritual performed to ensure the peace of departed souls, typically involving offerings of food and prayers. It is believed to help in the liberation of ancestors' souls.

Holy Bath

Taking a dip in sacred rivers like the Ganga is considered purifying and auspicious. Devotees believe it cleanses them of past sins and brings spiritual benefits.

Charity (Daan)

Donating food, clothes, and other essentials to the needy and Brahmins is a common practice on this day. It is believed to bring blessings and remove obstacles in life.

Fasting And Worship

Observing a fast and offering prayers to deities, especially Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva, is common. Devotees seek divine blessings for peace, prosperity, and the well-being of their family members.

Muhurat Timings

For performing rituals like Pitru Tarpan and Shraddha ceremonies, it's essential to do so during the Amavasya tithi. In 2025, the tithi begins at 11:55 AM on August 22 and ends at 11:35 AM on August 23.

Dos and Don'ts

Dos:

Perform rituals: Engage in Pitru Tarpan and Shraddha ceremonies.

Donate generously: Offer food, clothes, and essentials to the needy and Brahmins.

Observe fasting: Fast for spiritual purification and seek blessings.

Take a holy bath: Purify yourself by bathing in sacred rivers.

Don'ts:

Avoid negative emotions: Refrain from anger, ego, and disputes.

Refrain from anger, ego, and disputes. Steer clear of tamasic foods: Avoid meat, alcohol, and other tamasic foods.

Avoid meat, alcohol, and other tamasic foods. Don't cut trees or plants: It is considered inauspicious on this day.

Pithori Amavasya is a day of spiritual significance, offering an opportunity to honor ancestors, seek their blessings, and purify oneself. By observing the rituals and practices associated with this day, devotees bring peace to the souls of their departed loved ones and invite prosperity and harmony into their lives. Whether through Pitru Tarpan, charity, or fasting, the observance of Pithori Amavasya is a meaningful way to connect with one's heritage and seek divine blessings.