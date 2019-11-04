ENGLISH

    November 2019: 8 Auspicious Dates Of House Warming (Griha Pravesh) In This Month

    By

    If you have purchased a new house in the month of November, then surely you are looking for auspicious Griha Pravesh (House Warming) dates. Apart from Griha Pravesh dates, Puja and Homam and Vastu Shanti Puja are also necessary as per the belief of the Hindu sages. For those who are unaware of this custom, the term 'housewarming' means rituals performed before stepping inside your new house.

    November is considered as the holiest of months and there are many auspicious dates during this time. Therefore, you can check here the dates, days, muhurat, nakshatra, tithi and timings here and select the perfect dates before you plan to shift to your new house.

    2 November 2019- Saturday

    Muhurat:

    01:31 AM to 06:34 AM, Nov 03

    Nakshatra: Uttara Ashadha

    Tithi: Saptami

    8 November 2019- Friday

    Available auspicious Time is too short for Griha Pravesh.

    9 November 2019- Saturday

    Nakshatra: Revati

    Tithi: Trayodashi

    Muhurat: 02:39 PM to 06:39 AM, Nov 10.

    13 November 2019- Wednesday

    Nakshatra: Rohini

    Tithi: Dwitiya

    Muhurat: 10:02 PM to 06:42 AM, 14 Nov.

    14 November 2019- Thursday

    Nakshatra: Rohini, Mrigashirsha

    Tithi: Dwitiya, Tritiya

    Muhurat: 06:42 AM to 06:43 AM, 15 Nov.

    15 November 2019- Friday

    Nakshatra: Mrigashirsha

    Tithi: Tritiya

    Muhurat: 06:43 AM to 07:46 PM

    21 November 2019- Thursday

    Nakshatra: Uttara Phalguni

    Tithi: Dashami

    Muhurat: 06:30 PM to 06:49 AM, 22 Nov.

    22 November 2019- Friday

    Nakshatra: Uttara Phalguni

    Tithi: Dashami, Ekadashi

    Muhurat: 06:49 AM to 04:42 PM.

    30 November 2019- Saturday

    Nakshatra: Uttara Ashadha

    Tithi: Panchami

    Muhurat: 06:05 PM to 06:56 AM, 01 December.

    These auspicious dates will be useful and avoid the inauspicious dates while moving to your new house as it may bring health-related issues, losses and other troubles. Also, you can consult a priest for this purpose.

