November 2019: 8 Auspicious Dates Of House Warming (Griha Pravesh) In This Month
If you have purchased a new house in the month of November, then surely you are looking for auspicious Griha Pravesh (House Warming) dates. Apart from Griha Pravesh dates, Puja and Homam and Vastu Shanti Puja are also necessary as per the belief of the Hindu sages. For those who are unaware of this custom, the term 'housewarming' means rituals performed before stepping inside your new house.
November is considered as the holiest of months and there are many auspicious dates during this time. Therefore, you can check here the dates, days, muhurat, nakshatra, tithi and timings here and select the perfect dates before you plan to shift to your new house.
2 November 2019- Saturday
Muhurat:
01:31 AM to 06:34 AM, Nov 03
Nakshatra: Uttara Ashadha
Tithi: Saptami
8 November 2019- Friday
Available auspicious Time is too short for Griha Pravesh.
9 November 2019- Saturday
Nakshatra: Revati
Tithi: Trayodashi
Muhurat: 02:39 PM to 06:39 AM, Nov 10.
13 November 2019- Wednesday
Nakshatra: Rohini
Tithi: Dwitiya
Muhurat: 10:02 PM to 06:42 AM, 14 Nov.
14 November 2019- Thursday
Nakshatra: Rohini, Mrigashirsha
Tithi: Dwitiya, Tritiya
Muhurat: 06:42 AM to 06:43 AM, 15 Nov.
15 November 2019- Friday
Nakshatra: Mrigashirsha
Tithi: Tritiya
Muhurat: 06:43 AM to 07:46 PM
21 November 2019- Thursday
Nakshatra: Uttara Phalguni
Tithi: Dashami
Muhurat: 06:30 PM to 06:49 AM, 22 Nov.
22 November 2019- Friday
Nakshatra: Uttara Phalguni
Tithi: Dashami, Ekadashi
Muhurat: 06:49 AM to 04:42 PM.
30 November 2019- Saturday
Nakshatra: Uttara Ashadha
Tithi: Panchami
Muhurat: 06:05 PM to 06:56 AM, 01 December.
These auspicious dates will be useful and avoid the inauspicious dates while moving to your new house as it may bring health-related issues, losses and other troubles. Also, you can consult a priest for this purpose.