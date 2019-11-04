November 2019: 8 Auspicious Dates Of House Warming (Griha Pravesh) In This Month Yoga Spirituality oi-Deepannita Das

If you have purchased a new house in the month of November, then surely you are looking for auspicious Griha Pravesh (House Warming) dates. Apart from Griha Pravesh dates, Puja and Homam and Vastu Shanti Puja are also necessary as per the belief of the Hindu sages. For those who are unaware of this custom, the term 'housewarming' means rituals performed before stepping inside your new house.

November is considered as the holiest of months and there are many auspicious dates during this time. Therefore, you can check here the dates, days, muhurat, nakshatra, tithi and timings here and select the perfect dates before you plan to shift to your new house.

2 November 2019- Saturday

Muhurat:

01:31 AM to 06:34 AM, Nov 03

Nakshatra: Uttara Ashadha

Tithi: Saptami

8 November 2019- Friday

Available auspicious Time is too short for Griha Pravesh.

9 November 2019- Saturday

Nakshatra: Revati

Tithi: Trayodashi

Muhurat: 02:39 PM to 06:39 AM, Nov 10.

13 November 2019- Wednesday

Nakshatra: Rohini

Tithi: Dwitiya

Muhurat: 10:02 PM to 06:42 AM, 14 Nov.

14 November 2019- Thursday

Nakshatra: Rohini, Mrigashirsha

Tithi: Dwitiya, Tritiya

Muhurat: 06:42 AM to 06:43 AM, 15 Nov.

15 November 2019- Friday

Nakshatra: Mrigashirsha

Tithi: Tritiya

Muhurat: 06:43 AM to 07:46 PM

21 November 2019- Thursday

Nakshatra: Uttara Phalguni

Tithi: Dashami

Muhurat: 06:30 PM to 06:49 AM, 22 Nov.

22 November 2019- Friday

Nakshatra: Uttara Phalguni

Tithi: Dashami, Ekadashi

Muhurat: 06:49 AM to 04:42 PM.

30 November 2019- Saturday

Nakshatra: Uttara Ashadha

Tithi: Panchami

Muhurat: 06:05 PM to 06:56 AM, 01 December.

These auspicious dates will be useful and avoid the inauspicious dates while moving to your new house as it may bring health-related issues, losses and other troubles. Also, you can consult a priest for this purpose.