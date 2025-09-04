Ninth Day Of Onam 2025: Uthradam Heralds The Festival’s Onset With Vibrant Pookalams And Onapottan’s Blessings

Onam 2025: Everything About Onam Sadhya, From Banana Leaf Order To Significance Of Every Dish

Onam is a season of togetherness, colour, and cultural splendour. Each day of this ten-day celebration carries its own meaning, but the ninth day, known as Uthradam, holds a unique charm. Often called First Onam, it sets the stage for the grand finale of Thiruvonam, filling homes and hearts with excitement, tradition, and anticipation.

The Spirit Of Uthradam

Uthradam is considered the eve of the most important day of Onam. It is when the festival reaches its peak, with families completing their preparations, decorating their homes, and embracing the joyful atmosphere. Many communities believe this is the day when King Mahabali begins his much-awaited journey to visit his people, and so every home ensures it is ready to welcome him with warmth and devotion.

Traditions And Customs

The day carries a mix of religious and cultural practices. Traditionally, tenants and farmers would bring offerings of produce, known as Onakazhcha, to the Karnavar, the eldest male head of the family, who in turn blessed them and shared sweets.

Shopping on Uthradam is also a cherished custom. Families bring home the freshest vegetables, fruits, and flowers to prepare the grand Onasadya feast for Thiruvonam. Floral decorations known as Pookalams grow larger and more intricate, with many households creating their biggest and most elaborate designs on this day.

In some regions, small clay pyramids called Thrikkakara Appan-symbolic idols of Lord Vamana are placed from Uthradam onwards, though most homes keep this ritual for Thiruvonam itself.

Cultural Highlights

Uthradam sets the stage for the lively cultural atmosphere of Onam. Courtyards bloom with intricate Pookalams, markets are abuzz with festive energy, and families get ready for the next day's feast and celebrations.

In northern Kerala, one might encounter the Onapottan-a striking, silent folk character in elaborate attire, carrying a palm-leaf umbrella and a bell. He visits homes to offer blessings and spread festive joy.

While Uthradam itself is a day of anticipation and preparation, other cultural highlights like the thrilling Pulikali tiger dance in Thrissur and the iconic Vallamkali boat races are held on different festival days within the Onam season, adding to the grandeur of the celebrations.

Uthradam's Place In Onam

What makes Uthradam special is its dual role-both as a day of preparation and as a celebration in itself. It bridges the build-up of the earlier days of Onam with the grandeur of Thiruvonam, ensuring that the spirit of festivity is alive in every corner of Kerala.

Uthradam carries the pulse of anticipation that makes Onam so magical. It is a day of devotion, cultural richness, and heartfelt togetherness. As families complete their preparations, exchange gifts, and gather around blossoming Pookalams, Uthradam ensures that the festival's climax arrives not just as a single day of celebration, but as the culmination of a journey filled with joy, colour, and tradition.