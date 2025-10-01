When Is Dussehra 2025, 1st Or 2nd October? Know Correct Date, Vijayadashami Puja Muhurat And Rituals

Ahmedabad vs Delhi: Why Garba Festival Feels So Different In Both Cities

Yami Gautam's Husband Praises Her For 'HAQ' : How Verbal Appreciation Matters More Than You Think

Astrological Warnings In October 2025: You Must Not Ignore These Signs About Love, Work, And Health

Navratri Vrat Paran 2025: Know Date, Time, Puja Rituals, Dos And Don'ts And Significance Yoga Spirituality oi-Deepannita Das

Navratri is not just a festival-it's an emotional journey of devotion, discipline, and self-reflection. Every year, millions of devotees across India observe fasting, perform rituals, and dedicate themselves to the nine forms of Goddess Durga. But the conclusion of Navratri is just as important as its beginning.

The act of breaking the fast, known as Vrat Paran, carries deep spiritual and cultural significance. As Navratri 2025 began on 22 September and will end on 2 October, devotees are already preparing to mark the final rituals with devotion and gratitude. Let's explore the exact timings, rituals, and the meaning behind Vrat Paran.

Shardiya Navratri 2025 Vrat Paran Time

According to the Hindu Panchang, the sacred period of Navratri fasting concludes with the auspicious Navami and Dashami days. In 2025, Navami Tithi will begin on September 30 at 6:06 PM and will end on October 1 at 7:01 PM.

Devotees may choose to break their fast either on Navami or on Dussehra, depending on their family tradition and spiritual guidance. This flexibility ensures that the sanctity of the vrat is preserved while allowing devotees to complete it meaningfully.

Why Fasting Is Important During Navratri

Fasting during Navratri is much more than dietary discipline-it's a form of inner cleansing. The body detoxifies while the mind focuses on prayer, meditation, and mantra chanting. Symbolically, fasting teaches self-control, humility, and the importance of gratitude.

In households, it also becomes a shared experience-families come together, cook simple sattvik meals, and reinforce their bond with the divine. For many, fasting is a way to invite Goddess Durga's blessings for strength, health, and prosperity.

Navami Tithi Parana Time

Traditionally, some devotees perform Kanya Pujan or havan (fire sacrifice) on Navami before breaking their fast. This ritual honors the divine feminine energy present in young girls, who are worshipped as a form of Goddess Durga.

In 2025, since Navami Tithi lasts until 7:01 PM on October 1, devotees can break their fast on this day after performing these rituals. Others may choose to extend their fasting until Dashami (Dussehra) to complete the full nine-day devotion. Both practices are considered auspicious and acceptable.

Dos And Don'ts During Navratri

Navratri fasting comes with certain guidelines to maintain purity and devotion. Devotees are encouraged to consume sattvik foods such as fruits, milk, and buckwheat preparations while avoiding onion, garlic, alcohol, and non-vegetarian items.

Prayer, meditation, and mantra chanting strengthen the spiritual experience, while anger, negative thoughts, and unnecessary conflicts should be avoided.

On the day of Vrat Paran, it is advised to break the fast with simplicity, offering the first share of food to the goddess and then to family members or young girls in the form of Kanya Pujan.