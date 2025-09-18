Who Is Unni Mukundan? The ‘Marco' Star Stepping Into Narendra Modi’s Role On Big Screen

Navratri 2025 Day Wise Mantra To Chant: Worship Nine Avatars Of Durga With Mantras For Prosperity Yoga Spirituality oi-Deepannita Das

Navratri always feels like coming home, doesn't it? The sound of dhol, the fragrance of incense, the glow of diyas, it's not just a festival, it's a feeling. It's that time of year when families gather, little girls are dressed as goddesses, and every prayer carries the warmth of devotion.

In 2025, Navratri begins on 22nd September and ends on 2nd October.

Each day is dedicated to one of the nine powerful forms of Goddess Durga. And here's the beautiful part, along with the colors, fasting, and celebrations, there are sacred mantras that you can chant each day. These mantras aren't just verses; they're like conversations with the Divine Mother, filled with requests for love, courage, protection, and abundance.

So, let's take this journey together, day by day, through the nine nights of Navratri, and discover the mantras that can fill your heart and home with blessings.

Day 1 - 22 September 2025: Shailaputri Devi Mantra

On the first day, we worship Shailaputri, the daughter of the mountains. She represents purity and grounding. Chanting her mantra brings stability to life.

Mantra: "Om Devi Shailaputryai Namah"

This mantra is believed to bless families with harmony and emotional strength.

Day 2 - 23 September 2025: Brahmacharini Devi Mantra

Brahmacharini embodies discipline, devotion, and perseverance. On this day, devotees seek blessings for wisdom and self-control.

Mantra: "Om Devi Brahmacharinyai Namah"

Chanting this mantra helps one face challenges with courage and patience.

Day 3 - 24 September 2025: Chandraghanta Devi Mantra

On the third day, Chandraghanta arrives with her crescent moon-shaped bell, a symbol of bravery. She removes fears and ensures peace.

Mantra: "Om Devi Chandraghantayai Namah"

This mantra shields the devotee from negativity and restores inner calm.

Day 4 - 25 September 2025: Kushmanda Devi Mantra

Kushmanda, the creator of the cosmic egg, represents life and vitality. She is worshipped for energy and good health.

Mantra: "Om Devi Kushmandayai Namah"

Reciting this mantra is believed to infuse positivity and attract prosperity.

Day 5 - 26 September 2025: Skandamata Devi Mantra

On the fifth day, we bow to Skandamata, the mother of Lord Kartikeya. She embodies nurturing energy and motherly love.

Mantra: "Om Devi Skandamatayai Namah"

This mantra brings peace to homes and blessings to children.

Day 6 - 27 September 2025: Katyayani Devi Mantra

Katyayani is a fierce warrior goddess, known as the destroyer of evil. She is especially worshipped by young girls seeking marriage and by families praying for strength.

Mantra: "Om Devi Katyayanyai Namah"

Chanting this mantra invokes protection and courage against obstacles.

Day 7 - 28 September 2025: Kalaratri Devi Mantra

On the seventh day, we worship Kalaratri, who removes darkness and negativity. Though her form is fierce, her blessings are deeply protective.

Mantra: "Om Devi Kalaratryai Namah"

This mantra helps overcome fear, illness, and misfortune.

Day 8 - 29 September 2025: Mahagauri Devi Mantra

Mahagauri represents peace, forgiveness, and purity. Her blessings wash away sins and restore balance in life.

Mantra: "Om Devi Mahagauryai Namah"

This mantra is chanted for serenity and family well-being.

Day 9 - 30 September 2025: Siddhidatri Devi Mantra

On the final day, devotees worship Siddhidatri, the granter of supernatural powers and blessings. She fulfills divine desires and guides spiritual awakening.

Mantra: "Om Devi Siddhidatryai Namah"

Reciting this mantra blesses devotees with abundance, wisdom, and fulfillment of heartfelt wishes.

The Tenth Day: Vijayadashami - 2 October 2025

Navratri concludes with Vijayadashami (Dussehra), symbolizing the victory of good over evil. It is the day to thank the Divine Mother for her protection and blessings throughout the nine nights.May this Navratri be a celebration of light over darkness, abundance over scarcity, and love over fear.