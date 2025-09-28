Navratri 2025 Skincare: This Happens To Your Skin When You Leave Makeup On During Festive Nights!

Navratri 2025 Day 7: Goddess Kaalratri Puja Muhurat, Bhog, Colour, Mantras, Rituals And More Yoga Spirituality oi-Deepannita Das

Day 7 of Navratri holds immense spiritual significance as devotees worship Maa Kaalratri, the fiercest and most protective form of Goddess Durga. Known as the destroyer of darkness, ignorance, and evil forces, she is both fearsome in appearance and compassionate in her blessings. Worshipping Maa Kaalratri on the eighth day, also known as Ashtami, is believed to remove obstacles, grant courage, and bring protection to devotees.

Navratri is not only about rituals but also about connecting with the deepest essence of divine strength. Maa Kaalratri's blessings remind us that even in our darkest times, light, wisdom, and courage will always prevail.

Navratri 2025 Day 7: Puja Muhurat

Maa Kalaratri is worshipped on Maha Saptami, which falls on Sunday, September 28, 2025. The tithi (lunar day) of Maha Saptami begins at 02:27 PM on September 28 and ends at 04:32 PM on September 29.

The most auspicious time for puja is during the Brahma Muhurat and Sandhya Kaal. Performing puja during these hours is believed to yield maximum blessings and divine protection from Maa Kaalratri.

Navratri 2025 Day 7: Significance of Goddess Kaalratri Worship

Maa Kaalratri, with her dark complexion, flowing hair, and fearless form, rides a donkey and carries a sword, thunderbolt, and iron hook. Despite her fierce appearance, she is deeply compassionate and protects devotees from fears, enemies, and obstacles. Worshipping her is believed to cleanse negative energies, bring peace of mind, and ensure spiritual growth.

She is also associated with the Sahasrara Chakra (Crown Chakra), symbolising liberation and enlightenment. Devotees believe that by worshipping Maa Kaalratri, one can transcend worldly illusions and connect with higher consciousness.

Navratri 2025 Day 7: Colour Dedicated To Goddess Kaalratri

On the eighth day of Navratri, devotees honour Goddess Kaalratri, the fierce yet compassionate guardian of truth and light. The colour associated with her worship is orange, symbolising energy, transformation, and spiritual awakening. Orange evokes warmth and courage, helping believers connect with Kaalratri's fierce protection and divine power.

Many devotees wear orange attire, decorate their puja space with orange flowers, and include orange-hued offerings in their bhog. Immersed in this radiant shade, worshippers feel empowered to overcome fear and darkness, invoking Maa Kaalratri's blessings of courage, clarity, and inner strength.

Navratri 2025 Day 7: Bhog for Maa Kaalratri

On Day 7, devotees offer jaggery and jaggery-based sweets to Maa Kaalratri. It is believed that offering jaggery brings relief from pain and suffering, while also spreading sweetness and positivity in life. Some also prepare halwa, puri, and seasonal fruits as part of the bhog to please the goddess.

Navratri 2025 Day 7: Mantras To nvoke Goddess Kaalratri

Chanting mantras during puja helps establish a deeper connection with Maa Kaalratri. The most popular mantra is:

"Om Devi Kaalratryai Namah"

Another powerful verse from the Durga Saptashati is:

"Ekaveni Japakarnapura Nagna Kharasthita

Lamboshthi Karnikakarni Tailabhyakta Sharirani"

Reciting these mantras with devotion is believed to destroy negativity and awaken courage.

Navratri 2025 Day 7: Puja Rituals

Devotees wake up early, take a ritual bath, and wear clean clothes, preferably blue, the color associated with Maa Kaalratri. The puja begins with kalash sthapana, lighting a diya, and offering flowers, incense, and kumkum to the goddess. Jaggery bhog is placed before her, and devotees chant her mantras and read stories of her fierce battle against demons.

Many families also perform Kanya Pujan on this day, where nine young girls representing the nine forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped and offered food and gifts. This ritual is considered highly auspicious and is believed to please the goddess immensely.

Maa Kaalratri's worship signifies that life may bring darkness and fear, but with faith and determination, one can overcome all challenges. She reminds devotees to shed ego, confront fears, and embrace transformation for spiritual growth.