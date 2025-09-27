French Woman Viral Video: She Tried Eating With Hands, And It Led To An Honest Discovery About Food!

Navratri 2025 Day 6: Goddess Katyayani Puja Muhurat, Bhog, Mantras, Rituals And More Yoga Spirituality oi-Deepannita Das

On the sixth day of Navratri, devotees across India celebrate the fierce yet benevolent form of Goddess Parvati-Maa Katyayani. Known as the slayer of the demon Mahishasura, she is worshipped as a symbol of strength, courage, and determination.

Her blessings are believed to remove obstacles, fulfill desires, and bring harmony to relationships. For unmarried girls, worshipping Goddess Katyayani is considered especially auspicious, as scriptures say it blesses them with suitable life partners.

Day 6 of Navratri 2025 is not just about rituals and offerings-it is about connecting deeply with divine feminine energy that inspires resilience in the face of challenges. Let's know in detail the puja muhurat, bhog, mantras, and rituals for this sacred day.

Navratri 2025 Day 6: Puja Muhurat

The right timing is considered crucial in Navratri worship. In Sharadiya Navratri 2025, the Shashti Tithi will begin on September 27 at 12:06 PM and will end on September 28 at 2:28 PM. Devotees will perform Katyayani Mata Puja during this auspicious muhurat.

As per Hindu Panchang, the timings may vary slightly based on location, but generally, morning hours after sunrise and evening sandhya kaal are most favorable. Performing puja in this timeframe ensures that prayers reach the Goddess with sincerity and devotion.

Navratri 2025 Day 6: Colour Associated With Maa Katyayani

On the sixth day of Navratri, devotees worship Maa Katyayani, the warrior goddess who symbolizes courage, inner strength, and protection. The colour associated with Day 6 is Grey, representing balance, discipline, and the power to overcome negativity.

Wearing grey on this day is believed to invoke the blessings of Maa Katyayani, helping devotees stay grounded, calm, and focused while channeling their inner determination.

Navratri 2025 Day 6: Significance

Maa Katyayani represents the fiery and courageous side of Goddess Durga. She was born out of the collective anger and energy of the gods to destroy Mahishasura.

Worshipping her is believed to bring inner strength and help devotees overcome struggles, fears, and challenges. She also blesses devotees with harmony in marriage, good health, and prosperity. Young women, in particular, observe special fasts and prayers dedicated to Maa Katyayani to seek her blessings for an ideal life partner.

Navratri 2025 Day 6: Bhog For Maa Katyayani

Each goddess during Navratri is offered a special bhog that resonates with her divine energy. For Maa Katyayani, devotees prepare honey as the main offering. It is believed that offering honey during puja leads to sweetness in life and attracts positivity.

Along with honey, fruits, sweets, and homemade delicacies like halwa-puri are also offered with utmost devotion.

Navratri 2025 Day 6: Mantras To Chant

Chanting mantras during puja strengthens the bond with the goddess and amplifies the spiritual vibrations. The most commonly recited mantra for Day 6 is:

"Om Devi Katyayanyai Namah"

Another powerful mantra often recited by unmarried girls is the Katyayani Mantra from the Bhagavata Purana:

"Om Katyayani Mahamaye, Mahayoginyadheeshwari

Nanda Gopasutam Devi, Patim Me Kurute Namah"

This mantra is believed to remove obstacles in marriage and relationships.

Navratri 2025 Day 6: Puja Rituals

The rituals of Day 6 are performed with devotion and discipline. Devotees begin their day with a holy bath and wear clean or yellow-colored clothes, as yellow is considered sacred to Maa Katyayani.

The puja starts with kalash sthapana, lighting of the diya, and invocation of Goddess Katyayani through prayers. Devotees offer flowers, kumkum, honey, incense, and bhog while chanting mantras. Many also read the Katyayani Vrat Katha and perform aarti in the evening to conclude the rituals.

Beyond rituals, Day 6 symbolizes the inner battle every devotee faces. Just as Maa Katyayani defeated Mahishasura, worshipping her reminds us of our power to fight negative thoughts, doubts, and obstacles. She inspires courage, especially for those struggling with personal or emotional challenges, and gives the strength to move forward with faith.