Guru Nanak’s 486th Death Anniversary: His Body Was Gone, Only Flowers Remained That Had A Profound Message

Should You Work Out On An Empty Stomach? Trainer Who Helped Anant Ambani Lose 108 Kilos In 18 Months Explains

On Which Days Should You Wash Your Hair? Know The Dos and Don'ts For Beauty And Luck

Navratri 2025: Why Devotees Consume Kuttu Atta (Buckwheat Flour) During Fasting? Is It Healthy?

Do Kashmiri Pandits Really Celebrate Navratri Differently? Their Unique Rituals Will Leave You Surprised!

Navratri 2025 Day 3: Goddess Chandraghanta Puja Muhurat, Bhog, Mantras, And Rituals Yoga Spirituality oi-Deepannita Das

Navratri is not just about fasting or rituals-it is about awakening the divine power within us. Each day carries a unique energy, represented by a form of Goddess Durga.

On Day 3 of Navratri, devotees worship Goddess Chandraghanta, the fierce yet compassionate form of Maa Durga.

Her name comes from the crescent moon (Chandra) adorning her forehead like a bell (Ghanta). She radiates a golden aura and rides a lion, symbolizing bravery and righteousness. Day 3 is a call to rise above fear, embrace inner strength, and seek harmony in life.

For devotees, it's not just another ritual-it's a moment of emotional surrender and a reminder that the Goddess walks with us, protecting us from every shadow.

Who Is Goddess Chandraghanta?

Goddess Chandraghanta is the third form of Maa Durga, representing beauty, bravery, and serenity. Her ten hands carry weapons, a lotus, and a bell, showcasing her role as both protector and nurturer.

She is known to bless her devotees with courage, clarity, and fearlessness. At the same time, her calm demeanor reflects grace and compassion, reminding us that true strength lies in balance-between fierceness and kindness, between discipline and love.

Worshipping her on Navratri Day 3 invokes her divine protection and fills one's life with peace and prosperity.

Navratri Day 3: Shubh Puja Muhurat

On September 24, 2025, the following auspicious timings are ideal for Chandraghanta Puja:

Brahma Muhurat: 4:55 AM to 5:42 AM. This sacred time before sunrise is best for meditation and invoking divine blessings.

Abhijit Muhurat: 12:08 PM to 12:56 PM. Midday worship ensures success, strength, and fulfillment of desires.

Sayahn Sandhya Muhurat: 6:34 PM to 7:45 PM. Evening puja creates a calm closure to the day, inviting peace into one's home.

Devotees may choose any of these muhurats based on their convenience, but even a heartfelt prayer outside these times carries immense power when done with devotion.

Navratri 2025 Day 3: Significance

Day 3 of Navratri is considered especially powerful because Goddess Chandraghanta is believed to remove negativity, fears, and obstacles from the lives of her devotees. She represents the power of sound-the bell (ghanta) resonates as a vibration that clears away evil and ushers positivity.

Worshipping her is said to bring courage to face challenges, harmony in relationships, and spiritual clarity. For many devotees, Day 3 feels like a turning point, a shift in energy where worries begin to dissolve and confidence grows.

Navratri 2025 Day 3: Bhog And Offerings For Goddess Chandraghanta

Devotees offer milk and milk-based sweets such as kheer, rasgulla, or barfi to please Goddess Chandraghanta. These simple offerings represent purity and devotion.

Lotus is placed at her altar, symbolizing peace and strength together. Lighting a diya with ghee and ringing a bell during the aarti enhances the vibration of prayers, creating an aura of positivity in the home. Every offering made with love and sincerity is believed to bring blessings many times over.

Navratri 2025 Day 3: Mantras To Chant

Chanting mantras dedicated to Goddess Chandraghanta helps align the mind with divine energy. Popular mantras include:

"Om Devi Chandraghantayai Namah"

"Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Shakti Rupena Samsthita Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namoh Namah"

These sacred chants not only invoke her presence but also instill inner peace, strength, and emotional balance.

Navratri Day 2025 Celebrations

Rituals gain meaning when we infuse them with emotion. On this day, take a moment to close your eyes and imagine Goddess Chandraghanta's lion protecting you from negativity. Share your deepest fears and dreams with her-she listens like a mother and guards like a warrior.

When you ring the bell during aarti, visualize its sound breaking the chains of anxiety and bringing fresh hope into your heart. Let the fragrance of flowers and the glow of the diya remind you that even in dark times, light always prevails.

May this day be one of transformation, courage, and unshakable faith.