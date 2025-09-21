International Day of Peace 2025: What Is The Theme? Know History, And Significance

Navratri 2025 Day 1: Ghatasthapana Timing, Goddess Shailaputri Puja Muhurat And All Other Details Yoga Spirituality oi-Deepannita Das

There are moments in the year when the air feels different-filled with hope, devotion, and anticipation. Navratri is one such time. It is not just a festival; it is a journey of nine nights where faith meets celebration, and spirituality meets tradition. Families come together, homes are adorned with lights and flowers, and temples echo with the sound of aartis. At the heart of it all lies Kalash Sthapana (Ghatasthapana), the sacred ritual that marks the beginning of Navratri.

In 2025, Navratri begins on Monday, September 22, with devotees across the world preparing to welcome Maa Shailaputri, the first form of Goddess Durga. This day sets the tone for the entire festival, as the Kalash becomes a divine symbol of energy, prosperity, and auspiciousness in every home.

Let's check out the details of Day 1-the significance, puja muhurat, and what it means to invoke Goddess Shailaputri's blessings.

Navratri 2025 Day 1: Ghatasthapana Muhurat

Kalash Sthapana, also known as Ghatasthapana, is considered one of the most important rituals of Navratri. It symbolizes inviting Goddess Durga into one's home and heart for the nine nights of devotion.

For Navratri 2025, the Pratipada Tithi begins on September 22 at 01:23 AM and ends on September 23 at 02:55 AM. The most auspicious time for Kalash Sthapana is during Kanya Lagna, from 06:09 AM to 08:06 AM on September 22. Another favorable time is the Abhijit Muhurat, from 11:49 AM to 12:38 PM.

Performing Ghatasthapana during this muhurat is believed to attract divine energy, prosperity, and harmony into the household. It is also significant that in 2025, the muhurat falls during Dvi-Svabhava Kanya Lagna, which is considered especially auspicious.

Navratri 2025 Day 1: Why Goddess Shailaputri Is Worshipped

Navratri begins with the worship of Maa Shailaputri, the daughter of the mountains and the embodiment of nature's strength. With a lotus in one hand and a trident in the other, she rides a bull, symbolizing purity, determination, and divine power.

She represents the root chakra, grounding devotees and preparing them for the spiritual journey of the next eight days. Worshipping her is believed to bring stability, courage, and blessings for new beginnings. On this day, devotees offer fresh flowers, pure ghee, and prayers, seeking her guidance to overcome challenges and find balance in life.

Navratri 2025 Day 1: Rituals, Worship Method

For many, Navratri is not just about rituals; it's about memories. The fragrance of incense sticks, the glow of earthen lamps, the sound of conch shells, and the warmth of family gatherings make the festival deeply personal.

Children watch their mothers prepare offerings, elders chant mantras with devotion, and communities come together to dance, sing, and celebrate life itself. Even those living away from home feel a tug in their hearts during Navratri-reminded of their roots, traditions, and the comforting presence of the Goddess.

On the first day of Navratri, devotees wake up early, take a holy bath, and prepare the puja area. The Kalash is filled with water, mango leaves are placed around it, and a coconut is set on top. The Kalash is then placed in the puja space as a symbol of Goddess Durga's presence.

During Kalash Sthapana, sacred mantras are chanted, invoking the Goddess to bless the household with positivity and protection. Devotees then offer prayers to Maa Shailaputri, seeking her blessings for courage and peace throughout Navratri and beyond.

Navratri 2025 Day 1: Goddess Durga Mantra To Chant

Every Navratri puja feels complete only when we connect with the Goddess through her mantras. On the first day, when we worship Maa Shailaputri, chanting her mantra is believed to cleanse the mind, awaken spiritual strength, and invite divine protection into our lives.

The mantra dedicated to Goddess Shailaputri is:

"ॐ देवी शैलपुत्र्यै नमः॥"

Om Devi Shailaputryai Namah

Reciting this mantra with devotion during Kalash Sthapana and puja is said to ground one's energy, bring inner stability, and prepare the soul for the nine-day spiritual journey. Even repeating it softly while lighting a diya at home can create a sense of peace and positivity.

Astrologically too, this day holds immense importance because it aligns with grounding energies. Just as Maa Shailaputri connects devotees to the earth and roots them in faith, Kalash Sthapana anchors divine vibrations in the home.