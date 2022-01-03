Libra Horoscope 2022: Yearly Astrological Predictions About Life, Love, Career, Health And More Yoga Spirituality oi-Boldsky Desk

The beginning of the new year 2022 will be very good for you. Your mental stress will be less during this period and you will be able to give your best in every area of ​​life. Talking about your work, there will be ups and downs in the life of employed people, but you are advised to work hard because the fruit of hard work is always sweet. This time will not be good for businessmen. Have faith in yourself and in God. All obstacles will be removed from your path.

Time will pass fine with your partner. You need to strengthen trust in each other. Also, try to understand your loved one. This time is likely to be favourable for you in terms of health. You can enjoy good health during this time. However, to stay physically and mentally strong, you are advised to take care of yourself too.

Libra Horoscope 2022: Work, Business

For the employed people, the year 2022 will bring some challenges along with new hope. The beginning of this year will be very good for you. During this time you will work hard and you can also make progress. However, the time after this is going to be very difficult for you. You are advised to avoid any dispute with your seniors during this period. Apart from this, you have to maintain a good image in front of the boss as well. If you have recently completed your studies and you are looking for a job, then this year you can get the job you want.

This year is going to be average for businessmen. You will not get much success. You may have to struggle hard to earn a profit this year. Those doing business in a partnership may have to face a lot of problems. Ideological differences will remain with your partner. There will be a feeling of mistrust among you. You also need to avoid big investments during this period. If you make any investment in haste then you may also suffer loss. If you are going to do some new work this year, then there may be some obstacles in your path. However, you need to have faith in your ability.

Libra Horoscope 2022: Relationship, Love And Marriage

Conditions are likely to be mixed in your married life. During this time, differences with the spouse may deepen. There will be an argument between you over small things. The bad effect of the discord in your married life can also increase on your children. However, at the beginning of the year, you will have a good rapport. You will get the full support of your life partner during this time. Tension may increase between you in the second half of the year.

Libra Horoscope 2022: Education And Career Growth

The year 2022 is going to be very auspicious in terms of education. This year you will get full support of luck. Your efforts will be successful and your confidence will also increase. During this period, your dream of studying abroad can be fulfilled. Although you are advised to work hard. This year is very good for competitive exams. If you are planning to give any competitive exam then this time is favourable for that. You can get tremendous success.

Libra Horoscope 2022: Health

This year can prove to be better for you in terms of health. You will not face any major problems during this time. However, to avoid minor health-related problems, you are advised to keep your immunity strong. You are advised to take extra care of your diet during this period. There are high chances of you having any stomach related problem. Apart from this, you must also stay away from stress, due to which your mental peace will also remain.

Story first published: Monday, January 3, 2022, 18:30 [IST]