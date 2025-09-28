Weekly Horoscope (28 Sept To 4 Oct 2025): Cancer's Sensitive Soul Will Be Pulled In Different Directions

Chef Diego Martinelli Dishes Out Italy’s Culture With Every Bite, One Plate At A Time

Is Your Toddler Showing Autism Signs? Expert Urges Parents To Spot These Symptoms Before Age Three

Kolkata's Durga Puja Pandal Welcomes Kerala's Ancient Sacred Theyyam For The Very First Time Yoga Spirituality oi-Deepannita Das

Durga Puja in Kolkata has always been about innovation, creativity, and breathtaking themes. Every year, pandals across the city bring alive art, culture, and devotion in ways that surprise both locals and visitors. But this year, 66 Palli Club has taken things to an entirely new level.

Celebrating its milestone 75th year, the club has chosen to pay homage to Kerala's sacred ritual art form, Theyyam. For the first time ever, this centuries-old tradition of southern India has been woven into Bengal's grandest festival, bringing together two powerful cultural legacies of the country.

The result? A pandal that isn't just visually spectacular, but deeply spiritual, reminding us of how traditions, even when miles apart, are united by one common thread-the worship of the Divine Mother.

What Is Theyyam?

Theyyam, which originates from the Malabar region of Kerala, is more than just performance art. It is a living ritual, a spiritual enactment where performers become incarnations of deities.

Through elaborate face painting, towering headgear, striking costumes, music, and chants, ordinary men transform into the embodiment of gods and goddesses. Rooted in legends of Chandika and Chamunda, Theyyam represents the primal powers of creation and destruction.

The unique aspect of Theyyam is that it is not staged theatre-it is worship itself. When a Theyyam performer steps into character, the community believes that divinity has descended among them. Blessings are sought, prayers are whispered, and faith takes centre stage in a vibrant blend of theatre, poetry, music, and ritual.

Significance Of Theyyam

Theyyam holds a special place in Kerala's cultural and religious fabric because it gives voice to both gods and humans. While female Theyyams embody the nurturing essence of Parvati and other divine mothers, male Theyyams channel the might of Shiva and fierce warrior energies. Each performance is a reminder of the eternal battle between good and evil, light and darkness, order and chaos.

Its significance also lies in its inclusivity. Unlike many classical traditions restricted to certain classes, Theyyam is accessible to all-performed largely by marginalised communities, it democratizes divinity, ensuring that gods are not confined to temples but live among people.

In many ways, this resonates beautifully with the spirit of Durga Puja, where Goddess Durga is welcomed into homes and hearts, transcending barriers of class, caste, and creed.

66 Palli Durga Puja 2025 Theme: Shaktiroopa

In its 75th year, 66 Palli Durga Puja, in association with The Telegraph Puja Premier League, has chosen the theme "Shaktiroopa"-the many radiant and fierce manifestations of the Divine Mother. And what better way to capture this essence than through Theyyam?

This year's pandal recreates the grandeur of a Kerala temple. Massive stone lamps sourced from Kerala illuminate the space, while soaring headgear resembling Theyyam regalia towers around the pandal.

The idols of Goddess Durga, along with Saraswati, Lakshmi, Kartik, Ganesh, and even Mahishasura, are dressed in Theyyam-inspired attire, complete with painted expressions and ritual costumes. The moment one steps in, it feels as though Bengal has been transported to Kerala's mystical landscapes, where mortals and gods coexist through faith.